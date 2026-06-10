YouDent Hospital Leads Advanced Dental Implant and Smile Designing Treatment in Jaipur with NABH Certification

YouDent Hospital, Jaipur’s NABH-certified dental hospital, continues to strengthen its standing as a specialist destination in the city for advanced dental implant treatment and smile designing — combining 3D-guided implant surgery, in-house CAD/CAM technology, and hospital-grade clinical protocols within a single facility.

Founded by Dr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta, a Fellow of the Academy of Oral Implantology with 25+ years of clinical practice, YouDent Hospital’s reputation in Jaipur has been built around two clinical pillars — comprehensive dental implant rehabilitation and aesthetic smile designing — both of which now use technology and protocols typically associated with metro-city dental hospitals.

“Patients in Jaipur deserve access to the same standard of implant dentistry and smile designing available in any major metro city. With NABH accreditation, internationally certified implant systems, and 3D-guided planning, that’s the standard we hold ourselves to,” said Dr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Director, Chief Clinical Officer & best dentist in Jaipur at YouDent Hospital.

Advanced Dental Implant Treatment

YouDent’s implantology programme covers single-tooth implants, multiple-tooth restoration, All-on-4 and All-on-6 full-mouth rehabilitation, and zygomatic implants for complex cases. The hospital uses internationally certified implant systems with documented long-term clinical data.

For suitable patients, YouDent offers immediate-load implant protocols — enabling functional teeth in a single appointment for single-tooth cases, and 24-72 hour full-mouth rehabilitation through the All-on-4 protocol. These capabilities are supported by 3D-guided surgical planning, where the implant’s exact position, angle, and depth are planned digitally before surgery.

Dr. Gupta has been a strong advocate for hospital-grade implant standards, training other practicing dentists in advanced implantology techniques through his role as Managing Director of Advanced YouDent Dental Academy.

Smile Designing and Aesthetic Dentistry

YouDent’s smile designing programme combines clinical dentistry with aesthetic planning — porcelain veneers, dental crowns, professional teeth whitening, gum contouring, and bite correction — delivered by specialists trained in cosmetic protocols.

The hospital’s in-house CAD/CAM facility allows for same-day production of zirconia crowns and veneers, enabling smile makeovers to be completed faster than traditional multi-visit approaches. The aesthetic team works closely with the implantology team for combined cases involving implant-supported smile reconstruction.

“Smile designing is not just about whiter teeth — it’s about restoring confidence in how someone speaks, eats, and smiles in social settings. Each smile design starts with understanding what the patient wants their smile to feel like, not just look like,” added Dr. Gupta.

NABH Standards Across All Treatments

Both dental implant and smile designing treatments at YouDent are delivered under the hospital’s NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) certification — India’s apex healthcare quality accreditation. This means clinical protocols, sterilization standards, and infection control across both treatment areas are audited to multi-specialty hospital standards rather than typical dental-clinic norms.

YouDent’s clinical team of 10+ specialists covers implantology, prosthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, and oral surgery — all working under one roof to deliver integrated treatment plans.

Geographic Reach

YouDent Hospital serves patients across Jaipur — including Vaishali Nagar, C-Scheme, Mahesh Nagar, Nirman Nagar, Sodala, and surrounding areas — from its location near Govindpuri Metro Station. The hospital also receives patients traveling from cities across North India for specialised implant and smile designing procedures. View YouDent Hospital on Google Maps

About YouDent Hospital

YouDent Hospital is Jaipur’s NABH-certified dental hospital, founded in 2010 by Dr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta. With 18+ specialists, in-house CAD/CAM technology, 3D-guided surgical planning, and hospital-grade clinical protocols, YouDent has positioned itself among the recognised names for dental implant treatment and smile designing in Jaipur. The hospital also runs one of India’s most-followed dental education YouTube channels, with 1.22 Lakh+ subscribers.

For more information, visit YouDent Hospital or call 0823 379 2911.

YouDent Hospital Shop No. 4, Metro Station, New Sanganer Road, opposite Pillar No. 84, near Vivek Vihar, Radha Vihar, Shiva Colony, Govindpuri, Jaipur, Rajasthan – 302019

Phone No. 0823 379 2911