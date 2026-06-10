Liquibase Introduces Agent Safe Governance for AI-Generated Database Change Share

Liquibase Secure 5.2 brings governed AI-assisted database change to the enterprise, while earning five 2026 TrustRadius Top Rated Awards.

AUSTIN, Texas — Liquibase, the leader in database change governance, today announced Liquibase Secure 5.2, a major release introducing Agent Safe Governance for AI-generated database change. Liquibase Secure 5.2 helps enterprises validate, track, and govern database change before and after production, whether created by humans or AI.

Liquibase also announced that Liquibase Secure earned five 2026 TrustRadius Top Rated Awards across Database DevOps, Build Automation, Release Management, Database Management, and Version Control. TrustRadius Top Rated Awards are based entirely on customer reviews, with no paid placement or analyst opinion, and recognize products that meet criteria for review recency, customer rating, and category relevance.

Companies are moving faster across applications, infrastructure, data products, and AI initiatives. But every application, data product, and AI model still depends on database change. That creates a new pressure point: database changes can now be generated in seconds, while many enterprise controls still rely on tickets, manual reviews, disconnected scripts, and after-the-fact audit trails.

According to Liquibase’s State of Database Change Governance report, 96% of organizations allow AI to interact with production databases. As tools such as Cursor, Claude, GitHub Copilot, and other AI assistants become part of the developer workflow, database changes are no longer created only by humans. But faster creation does not mean those changes are safe to deploy.

Agent Safe Governance is Liquibase’s answer to that shift. AI can help create a database change, but it cannot bypass the checks, approvals, audit trails, schema lineage, drift detection, and recovery controls enterprises require before production.

AI is changing how database changes are created. Liquibase Secure governs how they reach production.

“AI agents are becoming part of how developers work, but they should not have a free pass to change production databases,” said Pete Pickerill, Co-Founder at Liquibase. “Agent Safe Governance means AI can help create a database change, while Liquibase Secure validates it, tracks it, checks it against policy, preserves schema lineage, detects drift, and controls how it moves to production. That is the balance enterprises need: faster development without turning database change into an unmanaged risk surface.”

Liquibase Secure 5.2 uses the Liquibase MCP server to connect AI-assisted workflows to govern database change management. Developers and AI assistants can create Liquibase-formatted changelogs, schema updates, rollback logic, and AI-generated DDL, while Liquibase Secure applies policy checks, governance workflows, drift detection, and audit-ready evidence before changes reach production.

“Agent Safe Governance is not about slowing developers down,” added Pickerill. “It is about giving developers and AI assistants a safe path to move faster. Liquibase Secure lets teams use AI to accelerate database change authoring while giving platform, security, and compliance leaders a complete system of control and evidence around what actually ships.”

Liquibase Secure 5.2 Brings Agent Safe Governance to the Database Layer: Liquibase Secure 5.2 gives enterprises one control plane for every database change, human or AI. The release connects new AI-assisted workflows with the proven governance controls enterprises already rely on to validate, track, and secure database change.

AI-assisted database change authoring through the Liquibase MCP server: The Liquibase MCP server connects AI-assisted workflows to Liquibase Secure, helping developers and AI assistants create structured, reviewable, and governed database changelogs, schema updates, rollback logic, and AI-generated DDL. AI can assist with authoring, but Liquibase Secure governs the path to production.

Change Intelligence and schema lineage for human and AI-generated change: Liquibase Secure gives teams visibility into the full lifecycle of every database change. Change Intelligence helps teams understand what changed, who or what created it, where it ran, whether controls were followed, how the schema changed over time, whether drift exists, and what evidence is available for audit or investigation.

Policy checks and drift detection as the governance foundation: Liquibase Secure applies policy checks before deployment to help teams block risky operations, enforce standards, support separation of duties, and validate compliance requirements. Drift detection helps identify when environments no longer match the approved database state, including manual updates, emergency fixes, shadow changes, or AI-assisted changes that bypass governed workflows.

Expanded enterprise database coverage: Liquibase Secure 5.2 deepens support for complex enterprise database estates with new capabilities for Teradata, MongoDB, and DynamoDB. These enhancements help teams extend governed change across the databases that power mission-critical applications, data products, and AI systems.

Machine-Readable Vulnerability Intelligence with VEX: Liquibase Secure 5.2 adds Vulnerability Exploitability eXchange, or VEX, support to provide machine-readable vulnerability assessments for Liquibase products. Published through the Liquibase VEX repository, included alongside SBOM files inside the Secure distribution, and available as standalone files on the Liquibase download site, VEX helps enterprise security teams understand vulnerability context, integrate with automated scanners, and streamline security response.

One Control Plane. Every Database. Every Change. Human or AI. Liquibase Secure 5.2 extends Liquibase’s role as the enterprise control plane for database change. It helps organizations govern database change across human developers, AI assistants, CI/CD pipelines, and production environments.

For regulated industries, this is already a board-level issue. Financial services, healthcare, insurance, retail, media, and technology organizations must prove that database changes are reviewed, approved, traceable, recoverable, and compliant. AI does not remove that requirement. It raises the stakes.

With Liquibase Secure 5.2, enterprises can move from reactive database control to continuous governance, with one consistent way to manage database change across applications, data products, and AI systems.

Liquibase Secure’s five 2026 TrustRadius Top Rated Awards reinforce the same customer demand driving this release: database change needs to move faster, stay governed, and remain trusted across increasingly complex enterprise environments.