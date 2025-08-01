Haier India Joins ISHRAE COOL Conclave as ‘Healthy Air Partner’ Showcases Customer-Centric Innovation

Indore, 1 August 2025: Haier Appliances India, the No.1 global major appliances brand for 16 consecutive years, has announced its participation as the ‘Healthy Air Partner’ at the ISHRAE COOL Conclave 2025, being held in Indore from July 31 to August 2.

Organized by ISHRAE (Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers), the COOL Conclave is one of India’s premier platforms for HVAC professionals and climate-conscious innovators. Haier India’s presence as the Healthy Air Partner underlines its commitment to enhancing indoor air quality through customer-inspired, future-ready air conditioning solutions.

This partnership is a step forward in Haier’s strategy to build visibility at relevant platforms where product visibility can be driven amongst key audiences. With Haier India’s recent flagship launches of the AI Climate Control Gravity Series AC and Kinouchi air conditioners engineered to go beyond conventional cooling, the COOL Conclave will be the most relevant arena to reach industry specialists, retail partners, supply-chain partners, distributors, trade partners, and customers with a physical touchpoint. These Haier smart ACs are equipped with advanced features that prioritize health, hygiene, and convenience:

AI Climate Control feature for optimal cooling at different environmental conditions supported by Artificial Intelligence

feature for optimal cooling at different environmental conditions supported by Artificial Intelligence Frost Self-Clean Technology that eliminates dust, mold, and bacteria with single press of a button

that eliminates dust, mold, and bacteria with single press of a button HEXA Inverter technology is designed to deliver powerful, energy-efficient cooling with unmatched precision and stability. This results in faster cooling, lower noise levels, and up to 65% energy savings. It also ensures smoother operation even under extreme voltage conditions—making it ideal for Indian households where performance, durability, and energy efficiency are top priorities.

is designed to deliver powerful, energy-efficient cooling with unmatched precision and stability. This results in faster cooling, lower noise levels, and up to 65% energy savings. It also ensures smoother operation even under extreme voltage conditions—making it ideal for Indian households where performance, durability, and energy efficiency are top priorities. HaiSmart App Connectivity enabling remote diagnostics, scheduling, and AI-powered management

These innovations are designed to meet the needs of modern Indian consumers, especially in urban spaces where clean air is essential for family well-being and productivity.

Haier’s participation also aligns with its India Vision 2047 roadmap, which focuses on expanding local manufacturing, driving AIoT-led innovation, and contributing to sustainable and smarter living environments.

With growing awareness around allergens, pollutants, and seasonal air challenges, Haier’s AC portfolio is engineered to meet these emerging needs with intelligent technology and a deep understanding of Indian usage patterns. By collaborating with ISHRAE—a leading body that promotes HVAC excellence and sustainability—Haier aims to foster deeper dialogue with industry experts and reinforce its role as a thought leader and innovation partner in India’s healthy air movement.