Zip Buddy Band from Ultra Soft Toys Brings Fun, Comfort & Hidden Surprises to Kids Gifting this Festive Season

Mumbai, India 01st August 2025: Ultra Soft Toys, a brand under the 40-year legacy of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, is all set to add excitement to this festive season with the launch of its Zip Buddy Band. Specially designed for Raksha Bandhan, Friendship Day, and beyond, this playful wrist bracelet brings a fresh twist to gifting.

The Zip Buddy Band is a soft, plush wristband with a unique built-in zipper pouch that allows givers to hide a small surprise inside – from chocolates and coins to cute handwritten notes or tiny gifts. This interactive element transforms gifting into a joyful experience for kids, making celebrations even more special.

Available in adorable designs such as animals, cars, and fish, and offered in two styles – Velcro and snap band – the Zip Buddy Band combines comfort, safety, and collectability. It’s perfect not only as a rakhi or friendship band but also as a fun year-round accessory and return gift.

“With the Zip Buddy Band, we wanted to create a product that blends fun with emotion. The surprise pouch adds a personal touch – whether it’s hiding a note or a little treat – making every celebration memorable,” said Ms. Brinda Agrawal, Head of Product Development at Ultra Soft Toys and Marketing Head at Ultra Media & Entertainment Group. As Ultra Soft Toys continues to expand its innovative gifting portfolio, the Zip Buddy Band stands out as an affordable yet thoughtful choice for parents, siblings, and friends.

Celebrate bonds with a twist this festive season!