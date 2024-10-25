Health Insurance Open Enrollment: Deadlines and Timelines for Securing Coverage

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, 25th October 2024– As the open enrollment period for 2025 health insurance coverage approaches, HSA for America, a leading provider of innovative health insurance solutions, is here to help individuals and families navigate their options.

Open enrollment begins on November 1, 2024, and ends in most states on January 15, 2025. This is the critical time for most people to sign up for health insurance or make changes to their existing plans, with coverage starting on January 1, 2025.

Key Deadlines:

– Open Enrollment Start Date: November 1, 2024

– Open Enrollment End Date: January 15, 2025

– Coverage Start Date: January 1, 2025

During this period, you can:

– Enroll in a new health insurance plan

– Renew your current plan

– Make changes to your existing plan

– Choose a different insurance provider

Tips for Enrolling in or Changing Health Insurance Plans: