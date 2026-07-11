Hema’s Spiritual Healing & Hypnotherapy Centre Offers Holistic Wellness Services for Stress Management

Pune: As modern lifestyles become increasingly fast-paced and competitive, stress, anxiety, and emotional fatigue have become common concerns affecting people across all age groups. In response to the growing demand for complementary wellness approaches, Hema’s Spiritual Healing & Hypnotherapy Centre, located in Pimple Saudagar, Pune, is offering a range of holistic healing and hypnotherapy services designed to support mental and emotional well-being.

The centre is led by Hema Wakale, a holistic healing practitioner and hypnotherapist with several years of experience in the field. She guides individuals through complementary therapeutic techniques aimed at promoting relaxation, enhancing self-confidence, encouraging positive thinking, and helping people achieve a balanced lifestyle. The centre also conducts counselling sessions and specialised programmes for children focusing on memory enhancement, concentration, and personality development.

Holistic healing is a wellness approach that considers an individual’s physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health as interconnected. Across the world, complementary practices such as yoga, meditation, mindfulness, breathing exercises, relaxation techniques, and hypnotherapy are increasingly being used to help people manage everyday stress. These approaches are intended to complement conventional healthcare and should not be regarded as substitutes for medical treatment.

The centre offers services including Hypnotherapy, Past Life Therapy, Mid-Brain Activation Courses, and Quantum Speed Reading Courses. According to the centre, these programmes are designed to help reduce stress, promote better sleep, improve concentration, build confidence, and enhance overall mental well-being. Children’s programmes focus on improving attention span, memory, decision-making abilities, and personality development.

Hypnotherapy is a relaxation-based therapeutic technique that guides individuals into a calm and focused mental state. Internationally, some healthcare professionals use hypnotherapy as a complementary intervention for stress management, mild anxiety, certain phobias, and behavioural change. However, serious mental health conditions such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) require diagnosis and treatment by qualified psychiatrists or licensed mental health professionals. Complementary therapies should be considered supportive measures and not replacements for evidence-based medical care.

The centre also conducts Mid-Brain Activation and Quantum Speed Reading programmes for children. According to the centre, these programmes aim to improve concentration, memory, reading speed, and self-confidence. However, parents are encouraged to seek independent information and consult qualified experts before enrolling their children, as scientific evidence supporting the effectiveness of such programmes remains limited.

Speaking about the centre’s philosophy, Hema Wakale said, “Our objective is to help individuals achieve emotional balance and inner well-being through holistic practices that complement healthy lifestyles and professional medical care wherever required.”

For further information, appointments, or programme details, please contact:

Hema’s Spiritual Healing & Hypnotherapy Centre

Pimple Saudagar, Pune

Mobile: +91 90757 31041