150 Scheduled Caste Youth Receive Skill Development Certificates Under Joint Initiative of BARTI and Science and Technology Park

Satara: In a significant step towards enhancing the employability and economic empowerment of Scheduled Caste (SC) youth, the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI), Pune, in collaboration with the Science and Technology Park (STP), Pune, organised a Skill Development Certificate Distribution and Success Stories Programme in Satara. During the event, 150 Scheduled Caste candidates from across Maharashtra, who successfully completed various technology-based skill development courses, were awarded certificates.

The programme was held at the state-of-the-art Incubation Centre located in the CIII Building of the Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Research Foundation within the Yashwantrao Chavan Institute of Science (YCIS) campus at Powai Naka, Satara. The initiative was implemented under the guidance of Ms. Deepa Mudhol-Munde (IAS), Director General of BARTI, and Dr. Rajendra Jagdale, Director General and Chief Executive Officer of Science and Technology Park.

As part of the training initiative, eligible Scheduled Caste candidates from Maharashtra received free, industry-oriented training in high-demand technical courses, including Graphic Designing, Social Media Executive, IT Help Desk Assistant, GST Assistant, and Desktop Publishing (DTP). Certificates were presented to all participants who successfully completed the programme. Several beneficiaries who have secured employment with reputed companies or started their own businesses also shared their success stories, inspiring fellow participants.

The programme was presided over by Dr. S. T. Salunkhe, Principal of Yashwantrao Chavan Institute of Science (YCIS), who encouraged students to continuously upgrade their skills and stay abreast of evolving technologies to remain competitive in the job market.

The event was attended by Dr. Baban Jogdand, Head of the Skill Development Department at BARTI, Pune, and Mr. Umesh Ghule, Deputy Commissioner, Social Welfare Department, Satara, as chief guests. They highlighted various government initiatives related to skill development, self-employment and financial assistance available for Scheduled Caste youth, urging them to make full use of these opportunities to become self-reliant.

Among the dignitaries present were Ms. Pragya Mohite, Office Superintendent, BARTI; Mr. Mahesh Gawai, Project Manager, BARTI; and Mr. Shrikant Kundan, Chief Executive Officer of the Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Research Foundation.

The programme was coordinated by Mr. Vaibhav Nimgire, Manager, Science and Technology Park; Mr. Abhijit Pawar, Manager, Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil Research Foundation; and Dr. Manoj Kulkarni, Training Coordinator. The organisers expressed confidence that the 150 newly trained professionals would contribute significantly to Maharashtra’s digital and industrial sectors while laying a strong foundation for their own successful careers.