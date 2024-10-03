Henkel India sets up an Astronomy Lab in Thane school under its CSR plan for FY 2024-25

Thane(S.N) – Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited (Henkel India) has set up an Astronomy Laboratory and Observatory called Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Space Observation Center in Adarsh English School, Thane, in collaboration with Global Mission Astronomy, India. This Astronomy Laboratory and Observatory, set up under Henkel India’s CSR plan for FY 2024-25, was inaugurated today by Dr. Kashinath Deodhar – Former Deputy Director of Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Krishna Prasad – CFO of Henkel India, Meera Korde – Chairman of Saraswati Vidya Prasarak Trust, Sachin B. More – Chairman of Adarsh Vikas Mandal and Shraddha S. More, Managing Trustee of AVM Adarsh English School. Henkel India’s CSR team members Ramit Mahajan, Bhupesh Singh, Dr. Prasad Khandagale, Sandhya Kedlaya and Kunjal Parekh, were present on this occasion.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Kashinath Deodhar – Former Deputy Director of ARDE, said, “Father of the Indian space program, Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, believed that India’s space research program should be directed towards practical applications such as communication, weather forecasting, and education. Thereby, leading to the development of our nation and our people.“ “Henkel India‘s Astronomy Lab and Observatory CSR initiative will go a long way in furthering Dr. Sarabhai‘s dream,“ he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Prasad, CFO of Henkel India, said, “The Astronomy Lab and Observatory CSR initiative of Henkel India will generate interest among students for astronomy and space right from the school level. Thereby, setting a breeding ground for future scientists and astronomers from India.“

Henkel has already set up astronomy observatories & laboratories at eleven schools the Pune district and one in Navi Mumbai. Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Space Observation Center in Adarsh English School, Thane is the thirteenth such lab. These astronomy laboratories and observatories give students an opportunity to participate in asteroid exploration, planetary exploration and build curiosity about the universe encouraging them to question what lies beyond. The aim is to enable ten thousand students to undertake space research from these labs.

S. Sunil Kumar, Country President Henkel India, opined, “In line with our purpose, “Pioneers at heart for the Good of generations,” at Henkel India, we strive to ensure the future readiness of society through our CSR initiatives. With an aim to offer equitable and inclusive quality education, we are happy to provide exposure on astronomy and space to government school students through this CSR intervention, which is a new concept in India. We hope this will spark interest in some of the students to take it up as a career in the future.”

We have trained more than 450 teachers in Maharashtra through the “Train the Trainer” program under this CSR initiative. Students, with the help of our Astronomy observatories & laboratories, will be able to participate in various activities such as eclipses and observation of planets, stars, asteroids, amongst others. Through this CSR initiative, Henkel India was able to facilitate “International Observe the Moon” program of NASA on September 13, 2024. Moreover, on the previous day, these students also attended an online lecture session by renowned space scientists.