Hero MotoCorp Reinvents Urban Mobility with the Launch of The New Destini 125

Bengaluru, January 15, 2025: Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, is set to stimulate the 125cc scooter segment with the launch of the new Destini 125.

Engineered to upgrade urban mobility, the New Destini 125 combines cutting-edge technology with unmatched mileage and unwavering reliability. It delivers a powerful fusion of performance and practicality, setting a new standard for everyday city rides, while reimagining rider expectations.

The New Hero Destini 125 will be available in three variants:

The New Destini 125 showcases Hero MotoCorp’s dedication to innovation with 30 patent applications and industry-first features, such as an illuminated start switch and auto-cancel winkers, for improved rider convenience and safety.

The New Destini 125 is an ideal choice for families, with segment-leading mileage of 59 kmpl, generous legroom and a spacious floorboard. The Destini 125 also boasts of the longer seat, ensuring a comfortable and ergonomic experience for the rider.

Engineered to deliver a smarter, smoother, and more economical ride, the scooter features a new digital speedometer, 190mm front disc brake, an upgraded 12/12 platform, and the broader rear wheel. It also incorporates Hero’s innovative i3S (Idle Stop-Start System) technology for enhanced efficiency. A thoughtfully designed seat backrest adds to the comfort, ensuring a superior riding experience.

Commenting on the launch, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer – India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp said, “We are thrilled to introduce the new Hero Destini 125, a symbol of style, convenience, and advanced technology, designed for the modern rider. This innovative 125cc scooter redefines industry standards and solidifies Hero MotoCorp’s position. With an impressive segment-leading mileage of 59 kmpl, this family-friendly scooter exemplifies company’s commitment to innovation, value and an unparalleled riding experience for customers.”

All-New Destini 125

Leader in Mileage and Performance

The New Hero Destini 125 is powered by a refined and efficient 125cc engine, delivering 9bhp@7000 rpm and maximum torque of 10.4 nm@5500rpm. With i3S technology and a one-way clutch, it achieves best-in-class mileage of 59 kmpl while ensuring smooth acceleration.

Exceptional Convenience

The innovative features make the Destini 125 a perfect blend of functionality and technology, catering to modern-day riding needs.

Its spacious legroom ensures a comfortable riding experience, even during extended commutes. A front glove box provides easy storage for essentials, while the boot lamp in the luggage box enhances visibility, making it convenient to access items in low-light conditions. Adding a touch of modernity, the scooter is equipped with auto-cancellation winkers, a first-in-segment feature that enhances safety and convenience by automatically turning off indicators after a turn.

The advanced fully digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity brings a host of smartphone-compatible features, including turn-by-turn navigation, ECO indicator, real-time mileage display (RTMI), distance-to-empty, and low fuel indicator. With alerts for missed calls, messages, and incoming calls, this innovative dashboard allows riders to stay connected and access real-time directions effortlessly.

Unmatched Comfort

The Hero Destini 125 is the perfect companion for your family, designed to provide extra combined comfort. With its longer, well-cushioned seat and padded pillion support, every ride becomes a relaxing experience for both rider and passenger. Ample legroom and a spacious floorboard make rides more convenient for families.

Equipped with a mobile charging port in the front and a first-in-segment illuminated start switch, it ensures you stay connected and hassle-free on the go. The upgraded bigger 12/12 platform with broader rear wheel enhances stability and safety, making every journey smoother and more secure. Whether it’s a daily commute or a family outing, the Hero Destini 125 promises unmatched comfort and reliability.

Enhanced Safety

Equipped with advanced LED projector headlamps, it ensures superior visibility, enhancing safety during night travel. The 190mm front disc brake provides reliable braking power. Its 12/12-wheel size offers stability and control, making it ideal for city commutes and leisurely rides alike. Designed to cater to the needs of every family member, the Destini 125 combines practicality and performance, making it a scooter that truly delivers on every front.

Premium Style

Its neo-retro design exudes timeless charm, complemented by LED daytime running lights and copper-toned chrome elements that add a premium touch. The diamond-cut alloy wheels enhance its sleek appeal, while the signature H-shaped LED tail lamps ensure it stands out from the crowd. Inside, the premium interiors with distinctive badging provide a luxurious riding experience. Designed to cater to every family’s needs, the Hero Destini 125 combines elegance and practicality in one stylish package.

Timeless Colours

The New Destini 125 will be available in five exclusive colour options. The VX Cast Drum is available in Eternal White, Regal Black and Groovy Red. The Cast Disc ZX in Cosmic Blue and Mystique Magenta, while Cast Disc ZX+ offers Eternal White and Regal Black with copper chrome accents.