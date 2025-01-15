Shaping India’s Future: Sustainable Green Cities

15th January 2025: Indian cities cannot breathe, both literally and figuratively. Green spaces in metros like Mumbai and Delhi have dwindled to a dismal 3%, compared to 30% in cities like London, making urban life in India increasingly difficult. The lack of sustainable planning not only threatens quality of life and shortens it by five years, but also poses grave environmental risks. How can India’s urban centres balance rapid infrastructure development with sustainability?

Ashish Kukreja, the CEO and Founder of Homesfy, India’s first listed real estate brokerage firm, emphasised these critical challenges on the latest episode of the “What India Needs!” podcast with media entrepreneur and author Shutapa Paul. Together, they explored how smarter urban planning, green spaces, and sustainable development are essential to India’s infrastructural ambitions.

While addressing the challenges of urbanisation, he said the world is watching India closely as the nation embarks on its ambitious $1.4 trillion infrastructure development journey. However, he warned, “Infrastructure accounts for nearly a quarter of carbon emissions. Without smarter planning, we risk repeating mistakes made by other nations.” With ₹10 lakh crore allocated to the sector in Union Budget 2023-24, this journey reflects the government’s commitment to Indian infrastructure and its growth.

“I firmly believe that not everything should be provided by the government. As citizens, consumers, and individuals, we must demand the inclusion of green spaces, open spaces, and public spaces in our urban environments. It’s essential for our collective well-being and the future of our cities,” Paul said. Kukreja also drew attention to the role of public-private partnerships, policy frameworks, and meticulous planning in overcoming these challenges. “With the world closely observing India’s progress, our ability to integrate advanced technologies and green infrastructure can set a global benchmark,” he added.

Highlighting the potential of green building technologies and renewable energy, Kukreja said India’s carbon footprint from infrastructure could be reduced by up to 35% by 2030. He underscored the importance of decentralising development to create thriving commercial and residential hubs beyond India’s six major cities.

Urgent Need for Green Spaces

Commenting on green spaces in Indian metros being alarmingly low, Kukreja noted, “A city with such minimal green cover isn’t just inconvenient; it’s unliveable.” He called for citizens and governments to demand higher standards for public spaces, sustainable construction, and stricter accountability for developers. While praising initiatives like the Smart Cities Mission, Kukreja acknowledged that achieving even modest targets like 8-9% green coverage would require robust public-private partnerships and community advocacy.

Infrastructure with Intent

From quality education to accessible housing, Kukreja also stressed the need to plan for the next generation: “We’re not just building for today but for decades ahead. This requires intent, continuity in policies, and swift execution elements often missing in our governance.”