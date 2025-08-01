Honda Announces Prices for CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX, Bookings Open

Mumbai, 1 August 2025: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has set the wheels of excitement in motion with the launch of all-new CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX. Targeted at the next-gen riders, the CB125 Hornet embodies the spirit to ‘Ride Your Rizz’ with its sporty styling and thrilling performance, while the Shine 100 DX carries forward its legacy with enhanced features and premium styling that stand true to what customers expect – ‘Solid Hai’.

These latest entrants in HMSI’s robust two-wheeler line-up are set to redefine the riding experience for Indian customers. The Honda CB125 Hornet has been designed keeping the aspirations of young, urban riders in mind. Showcasing an aggressive street-style design, it boasts a muscular fuel tank with sharp shrouds, stylish muffler, and four striking colour options that enhance its road presence. They are – Pearl Siren Blue with Lemon Ice Yellow, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Siren Blue with Athletic Blue Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue with Sports Red.

The motorcycle’s premium appeal is further elevated by its first-in-segment golden USD front forks and 5-step adjustable mono-shock absorber for superior handling. Packed with advanced features, the CB125 Hornet comes equipped with an all-LED lighting system including a signature twin-LED headlamp with DRLs and high-mounted turn indicators. It also gets a 4.2-inch TFT display with bluetooth-enabled Honda RoadSync connectivity for seamless access to navigation, calls & SMS alerts.

Additional features of the motorcycle such as a Universal USB Type-C charging port, side-stand indicator with engine inhibitor, and a 240mm petal disc at the front with single-channel ABS add to both convenience and safety. Powering the all-new CB125 Hornet is a 123.94cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, OBD2B compliant engine that churns out 8.2 kW of power at 7500 RPM and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6000 RPM. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It can sprint from 0 to 60 km/h in just 5.4 seconds, making it the fastest motorcycle in its class.

The Honda Shine 100 DX carries forward the iconic ‘Shine’ legacy with a refreshed, premium design tailored for everyday commuting. It features a newly designed headlamp with elegant chrome garnishing, sculpted wide fuel tank, attractive body graphics, and all-black engine & grab rail, accentuated by a chrome muffler cover. Its long seat ensures maximum comfort for both rider and pillion, making it an ideal daily companion.

Equipped to meet the evolving needs of customers, the new Shine 100 DX comes with a digital LCD instrument cluster displaying real-time mileage, distance-to-empty, and service due reminders. It is offered in four vibrant colour options. They are – Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic, and Geny Gray Metallic.

At the heart of the Shine 100 DX is a 98.98cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, OBD2B compliant engine with Honda’s trusted eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) technology that produces 5.43 kW of power at 7500 RPM and 8.04 Nm of peak torque at 5000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 4-speed gearbox. This motorcycle is equipped with telescopic front forks, 5-step adjustable rear shock absorbers, drum brakes with Honda’s Combined Braking System (CBS), and a high ground clearance to ensure confident handling on varied Indian road conditions.