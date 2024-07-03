How to Create an Effective Product Requirements Document for Your Sourcing Agent?

A product data sheet, product specification sheet, and product requirements document, or PRD, are necessary paperwork when sourcing products from China. The sheet helps your suppliers find the right products for your requirements. Not specifying the details of your products could be a huge loss to your investment. You need to provide clear and precise requirements along with relevant pictures. It prevents unnecessary mistakes and delays for your products. So, let us see how you can create a simple and effective product requirements document when working with the best sourcing agent in China.

What is PRD?

The product requirements document lays out what your product is and does. It breaks down all the individual parts and pieces that you expect to be in your product. The PRD should be simple but detailed. It should communicate your product goal, provide context for development teamwork, and be clear about streamlining miscommunication and timelines. This document is required when you order the first samples of your new product. The best sourcing agent in China will use it as a checklist for your sample products and even provide a copy to the inspection service.

Why Do You Need a PRD?

The general concept of your product gets outlined and passed on to the design team before going to the manufacturer for an initial run on samples. However, the designs often function flawlessly in some ways but fail in others. The creator’s vision is usually not what is created.

Also, as the product gets more complex and adds more parts, functions, colors, and configurations, a PRD becomes a necessity. Later, other things like assembly, user experience, package, label, brand, service policies, and warranty will come into play. This requires a multiple-page document to outline everything properly.

Manufacturer-specific requirements: Consider what you want your product to do apart from user experience and profits. This is even more important if you are seeking a private-label product. Manufacturers may cut corners to save money for their profits. Hence, you need the correct details for the PRD. The best sourcing agent will strive to find the appropriate supplier for you, but remember that none of them is going to be perfect. So make sure your PRD reflects what is acceptable margin of error during an inspection. They need to know what you want in your product. Though there is some room for negotiation, there needs to be absolutes.

Product quotes: An accurate price quote requires precise product requirements. If you fail to give the details, the supplier will offer you a price quote based on the cheapest materials and labor possible.

To get the best: Although the sourcing agent will try to get you the best manufacturers, even the best one will sometimes try to cut corners unless you are extremely precise in your expectations.

A supplier knows what to avoid: Providing a detailed PRD will keep the project set and limit unnecessary features and additions that may slow the manufacturing. It will tell the supplier what you don’t want to add to the product and what you want to do to the product.

What Should You Include in the PRD?

PRD generally begins with some general information on a title page, which includes the product name, division, company, creation date, responsible person, and document version. It should outline the entire project for all to understand. Your PRD will suffice as long as every element covers the needs of the customer. The issues start only when the details are omitted.

So start by answering questions like how your product will be used and for how long, whether you have forgotten anything important that may lead the designers into unnecessary directions, and whether the product is so detailed that there are no possible alternatives that may be even more successful.

Provide the necessary background: Start with the PRD as a way to resolve a problem with your product. Consider why your product stands out and meets customers’ needs. Then, move on to the body of the PRD.

Introduction to new product design: The introduction should include a few specific details, such as the product code, name, purpose, full description, and photographs.

The body of the PRD: This includes the overall vision of your design along with a set of new metrics, time frames, and KPI s. It will specify the technical details of your product.

Individual requirements: This includes the measurements and raw materials. The weight and dimensions are essential as they determine the packaging and shipping. Specific colors make a huge difference and should be carefully researched.

Labeling and packaging: If you are looking for a private-label product, you may want a package that reflects this. So, make sure you include any labeling and packaging specifications in your PRD.

The Bottom Line

So do your necessary research and be realistic about your product. Make the changes needed for the initial product run. Once done, send your PDR to the sourcing agent, who will then send it to the supplier.