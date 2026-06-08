Tribeca & Tejukaya Celebrate Top Channel Partners with Exclusive New York Voyage After the Edge’s Record Sell-Out

Mumbai, India, June 08: Tribeca Developers and Tejukaya hosted ‘The Edge Elite USA Voyage 2026’, an exclusive five-day New York experience curated for their top-performing channel partners following the remarkable success of The Edge – Trophy Property of Mumbai, in Parel.

The initiative recognised the contribution of channel partners towards the success of The Edge Tower 1, which achieved a complete sell–out at launch, marking a key milestone for the development.

Curated as a celebration and an immersion in global luxury, the voyage offered participants exposure to the world’s best in luxury living, architecture, hospitality and branded residences – the international standards against which The Edge is benchmarked.

The voyage brought together a series of curated experiences across New York, including a helicopter ride over Manhattan, guided visits to landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building, Brooklyn Bridge and Ground Zero, luxury dining engagements and a private dinner cruise.

A key highlight of the voyage was an exclusive experience at Trump Tower, immersing participants in the Trump universe – a partnership Tribeca has built over more than a decade as the world’s largest developer of Trump-branded residences. The visit offered a first-hand encounter with the design, craftsmanship and hospitality-led living that define globally benchmarked branded residences and continue to shape aspirational living worldwide.

Beyond celebration, the initiative also served as a strategic relationship-building platform, reinforcing Tribeca and Tejukaya’s focus on deeper collaboration, long-term partnerships and elevated stakeholder engagement within the luxury real estate ecosystem.

Sharing his perspective, Mr. Rajat Khandelwal, Group CEO, Tribeca Developers, said, “The response to The Edge Tower 1was exceptional, with a complete sell–out at launch. This voyage was our way of recognising the channel partners who played an important role in that success. At the same time, it offered an opportunity to experience global benchmarks in luxury living that increasingly influence buyer expectations in India.” Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Pranav Tejookaya, CEO & Managing Director, Tejukaya, said, “The Edge Elite USA Voyage 2026 was designed to celebrate a significant milestone for The Edge while strengthening relationships with our channel partners. Beyond recognition, the experience provided valuable exposure to international standards in luxury, hospitality and design that are shaping the future of premium residential development.”

Design-led and benchmarked against the world’s best, Tribeca and Tejukaya continue to craft iconic landmarks and elevated lifestyle experiences that redefine luxury living in Mumbai.