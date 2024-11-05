HR leaders ready to shape India’s future workforce – XLRI and Leadup Universe seminar in Pune

Mumbai, 05th November 2024: The increasing global demand for up-skilled HR Leaders who can navigate today’s multifaceted business environment is a necessity. Preparing HR Leaders for the evolving role requirements are extending beyond traditional responsibilities to build a resilient workforce to advance India’s “Viksit Bharat” vision. Institutes like XLRI, IITs and IIMs are increasingly focusing on executives and professionals and reimagining skills and capabilities geared towards the future world of work.

Recent studies reveal that 62% of executives anticipate the need to retrain or replace over a quarter of their workforce by 2030, largely due to technological change. This swift shift underscores the urgent need for continuous up-skilling, particularly in HR, where leaders are called upon to drive innovation while fostering inclusive and adaptable workplaces.

An interactive seminar with the theme “Learn, Unlearn, Relearn – Drive your Career through Future Skills”, has been planned by Leadup Universe in partnership with XLRI. The seminar will reflect XLRI’s commitment to nurturing next gen HR leaders and Leadup’s vision in confronting rapid advancements and skilling required by emerging CHROs. The half day confluence of minds will bring together top academic minds and CXOs from leading organisations in Western India.

Over the last three years, XLRI’s “PGDM HRM program for Emerging CHROs”, has significantly impacted senior HR Leaders careers, equipping them with advanced skills to navigate complex challenges. Graduates from the first cohort are now at the forefront of people strategy in leading organizations, showcasing the tangible value of academic and industry collaboration in fostering HR Leadership that meets today’s demands.

The event’s theme Learn. Unlearn. Relearn will focus on firsthand insights from renowned XLRI faculty and industry veterans, including Prof. Premarajan (The program director at XLRI), through keynote address, speed mentoring and interactive sessions. By bringing together academia and industry experts, this seminar aims to empower HR Leaders to develop agile, future ready terms and cultures.

This event is aptly supported by HR Shapers and Keka HR, and the seminar represents an essential opportunity for HR leaders to not only acquire new skills but also strengthen their professional networks. Together, these efforts will help build an empowered generation of HR leaders ready to shape India’s future workforce.