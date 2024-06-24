SEOUL, South Korea, June 20, 2024 — Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) announced the deployment of Hyundai Motor and Kia’s ‘DAL-e Delivery’ robot and Hyundai WIA’s ‘Parking Robot’ at Factorial Seongsu, providing innovative services at the robot-friendly office building in Seoul. The Group also released a video of its deployed robots, which can be seen here.

At IGIS Asset Management’s Factorial Seongsu, occupants can enjoy beverage delivery from the DAL-e Delivery robot and parking services from the Parking Robot, both utilizing the Group’s latest technologies.

“With DAL-e’s full-fledged delivery service, we aim to make Factorial Seongsu the first building to apply our Robot Total Solution,” said Dong Jin Hyun, Vice President and Head of Robotics LAB at Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation. “We plan to expand our robotics services to more buildings, making these technological enhancements a major criterion for space innovation.”

The Group has proposed a ‘Robot Total Solution’ development plan, which involves using various robots and facial recognition systems in smart buildings, starting with Factorial Seongsu. It also intends to develop a ‘multi-integrated control system’ for managing multiple delivery robots within the Robot Total Solution.