Hyundai Motor India Limited recognized as Top Employer 2024 in India

Gurugram | September 17, 2024: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is proud to announce that it has been recognized as Top Employer 2024 in India by the Top Employers Institute, a leading global authority on recognizing excellence in people practices around the world. This prestigious recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to creating a better world of work through exceptional Human Resource (HR) policies and people practices.

The Top Employers Institute certifies organizations based on their performance in the HR Best Practices Survey, which evaluates six key HR domains across 20 topics, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing, and more.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director – Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “We are honoured and proud to be recognized as Top Employer 2024. This accolade is a testament to our ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive, dynamic, engaging, and rewarding workplace. It reflects our ‘People First’ philosophy and our dedication to fostering a culture where every employee feels valued, supported, and empowered to achieve their best. This recognition is not just an award; it is a responsibility to continue elevating the employee experience and setting new benchmarks in making our work, workplace, and workforce exceptional in every way. It’s another milestone towards our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, as we embody the Hyundai Way of being bold and tenacious from start to finish.”

Commending HMIL on this prestigious recognition, Mr. Billy Elliott, Regional Director – Asia Pacific, Top Employers Institute, said, “Congratulations to Hyundai Motor India Limited for achieving their first ever Certification as a Top Employer India. Furthermore, India is the first Hyundai market to achieve the globally recognised Top Employers Certification. Hyundai Motor India Limited has credibly proven to play a pivotal role in making the world of work a better place for their employees. We are proud of this employee centric organisation that has been recognised for its best-in-class HR practices.’’