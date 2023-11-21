IDI Consulting Supports Families in Need Through Ninth Annual Toys for Tots Drive

Pittsburgh, PA, November 21, 2023 –– IDI Consulting is proud to host its ninth consecutive collection for Toys for Tots, a holiday gift drive sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to benefit less fortunate youth. Toys for Tots is committed to providing new toys to disadvantaged families with children during the holiday season. Over the past 76 years, the program has donated more than 652 million toys to 291 million children.

Since IDI Consulting’s first Toys for Tots collection in 2015, this drive has become a cherished tradition that employees and members of the community look forward to each year. For those who wish to make a gift donation this year, IDI Consulting will have a collection box for new, un-gift-wrapped toys in its office, located at 777 Penn Center East Blvd, Suite 502 Pittsburgh. The deadline for toy drop-offs is Monday, December 4.

“At IDI Consulting, we believe that every child deserves to experience the magic of the holidays. We take immense pride in supporting the Toys for Tots program again this year and invite all members of our community to help us continue the tradition and make a difference by donating a gift at our office,” said William Thomas, Managing Partner at IDI Consulting.

IDI Consulting’s participation in the Toys for Tots Program is part of an ongoing commitment to serving the community. This past August, IDI Consulting supported Strong Women Strong Girls, an initiative that aims to empower women and girls to imagine a broader future through a curriculum grounded on female mentorship, by sponsoring their 2023 SWSG Pittsburgh Strong Awards.