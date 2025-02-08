IIA Calcutta 32nd Annual conference On theme: “Al and Internal Audit: Boon or Bane”

Kolkata 8th February, 2025: The 32nd Annual Conference on 7th Feb ’25 bring together industry leaders, audit professionals, and experts to explore the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence in the realm of internal auditing. Centered on the theme “Al and Internal Audit: Boon or Bane,” the event was foster an engaging exchange of ideas, with experts sharing practical insights and strategies to navigate the evolving audit landscape in the Al era.

The event was organized under leadership of Mr. Kallol Mitra, President, IIA India Calcutta Chapter, and Mr. Arijit Roy, Convenor, Conference Committee.

Mr. Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director GAIL, was the chief guest, and Mr. Burzin Dubash, President IIA India being Guest of Honour . Eminent speakers like Mr. Subhashis Nath (GRMI), Mr. Arup Sen (Deloitte India), Mr. Vinod Mehta, (EY LLP), Mr. Rajib Basu (PWC), Dr Gautam Bandyopadhyay (Ex NIT Durgapur) and Mr. Arpit Garg (RiskMan Consulting) were speakers for other sessions.

An event special souvenir on this occasion is published under editorship of CA Suman Chaudhury.

Institute of Internal Auditors (IlA):

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is the leading global professional association dedicated to advancing the practice of internal auditing. The llA, Inc. serves more than 200,000 members across nearly 200 countries and territories providing resources, certifications, and a framework for the internal audit profession.

IIA India:

The Institute of Internal Auditors, India (IA, India) is a non-profit professional organization dedicated to the advancement and development of the internal audit profession in India, in sync with the highest standards propagated by its’ parent body IIA Inc.

IIA Calcutta:

The Institute of Internal Auditors India, Calcutta Chapter (IIAI Calcutta Chapter) is a non-profit organization that provides information and guidance on internal auditing. It was the first chapter of the IIA India to be established in 1974, and has recently celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2024.