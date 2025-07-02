India Strengthens Academic Leadership at ACBSP Annual Global Conference 2025 in Las Vegas

Mumbai | July 02, 2025: The Annual Global Conference of the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), held in Las Vegas, USA, from June 18 to June 21, 2025, witnessed active participation from academic leaders and institutions from 11 Regions of ACBSP across the globe. The theme of the conference was “Bridges Across Borders: Collaborative Strategies for Academic and Professional Success”.

The global conference served as a platform for dialogue on advancing quality standards, global collaboration, and innovation in business education. The conference featured keynote sessions on academic excellence, accreditation – significance, standards and methods, leadership, technology-driven transformation, and sustainable practices in business education.

At this prestigious forum, Prof. Dr. Uday Salunkhe, Group Director, Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai (WeSchool), has been unanimously elected Chair of Region 10, which includes member institutions from across16 countries – India, Cambodia, Vietnam, Burma, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Singapore to name a few.

Prof. Salunkhe’s election reflects India’s growing academic leadership in the global education ecosystem and his longstanding commitment to excellence in management education. It also aligns with ongoing efforts to position India as a key destination for international education partnerships and accreditation initiatives.

In his acceptance speech, Prof. Dr. Salunkhe emphasized his commitment to broadening the participation of and collaboration between institutions from the Region 10 and acknowledged the opportunity extended to India to lead the Region’s initiatives. At the Conference, he addressed the session titled, “The ACBSP-AIMS Strategic Collaboration Transforming Global Business Education”. He elaborated on the concept of वसुदैव कुटुंबकम mentioned in ancient Indian texts, like the Maha Upanishad, popularized by PM Mr. Modi and how it could translate into India becoming a विश्व गुरु and is ideally placed to provide Human Capital to the world. Collaborations with international bodies would greatly help India achieve its rightful place and provide visibility to the state of Maharashtra as well.

Further, Prof. Dr. Uday Salunkhe referred to CM of Maharashtra, Shri Fadnavis’s strong leadership and initiative, mentioning the recent “Mumbai Rising: Creating an International Education City” event as a momentous initiative aligning with India’s aspiration to become a global hub for learning and innovation.

In his newly added role, Prof. Dr. Salunkhe will help drive the region’s engagement with international standards and foster deeper collaborations within and beyond South Asia. An advocate for academic excellence and leadership development, with extensive experience in industry and education policy, Prof. Dr. Uday Salunkhe’s insights as Chair ACBSP – Region 10 will shape discussions on the future of management education in India, Region 10 countries and beyond.

True to its core philosophy, the ACBSP Annual Global Conference 2025 reaffirmed its commitment to continuous improvement, inclusivity and academic excellence across its member institutions worldwide.

On this occasion after taking over as Chair ACBSP Region 10, Prof Dr. Uday Salunkhe, said, “A growth mindset, institutional agility, and a clear vision are essential in navigating today’s dynamic education landscape. As Chair of ACBSP Region 10, I look forward to working with peers across South Asia to foster innovation, uphold quality standards, and position our region as a vital contributor to global business education. I see great potential in building bridges across institutions to support innovation, inclusivity, and shared learning in business education.”

About ACBSP: Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) a global community of business educators and the global accrediting body focuses on business education programs across various levels. With presence in 60 countries with over 1200+ member campuses, ACBSP aims to promote continuous improvement and recognize excellence in business education.