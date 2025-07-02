Bank of Hawai‘i Announces New Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Bradley S. Satenberg

HONOLULU, July 02, 2025 –Bradley “Brad” S. Satenberg has been promoted to vice chair and chief financial officer at Bank of Hawaiʻi, following the retirement of Chief Financial Officer Dean Shigemura. In his newly expanded role, he will oversee Bank of Hawai‘i’s planning and forecasting, financial accounting and reporting, regulatory financial reporting, corporate taxation, and the overall budget and forecast for the company.

This thoughtful leadership transition has been the focus of long-term and intentional planning. To prepare for his new role and ensure a smooth transition, Satenberg served as senior executive vice president and deputy to Shigemura since he joined the bank in July 2024. Shigemura will remain with the bank as a consultant through June 2026, providing further continuity and strategic financial counsel.

With over 30 years of extensive experience in the financial services industry, Satenberg is a seasoned professional with an exceptional track record. Prior to joining the bank, Satenberg served as senior vice president and chief financial officer of Luther Burbank Savings and director of investor relations for Luther Burbank Corporation in Los Angeles, managing finance and accounting for the publicly held financial institution since 2018. Over the course of his career, he also served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of 1st Century Bancshares, Inc., and managing director and deputy chief financial officer of Imperial Capital Bancorp, Inc., both in California, as well as several other leadership roles in various organizations. Satenberg earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting from the University of Texas at Austin.