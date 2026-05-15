India Targets Dollar 1 Trillion Exports in FY27 on Trade Push and FTAs

New Delhi , May 15: India has set an ambitious target of achieving $1 trillion in total exports in the financial year 2026–27 (FY27), driven by an expanded focus on free trade agreements (FTAs), export diversification, and policy support aimed at strengthening global trade competitiveness.

The export strategy is aligned with efforts to enhance market access for Indian goods and services, boost manufacturing output, and increase participation in high-value global supply chains.

According to officials, ongoing and newly signed FTAs are expected to play a significant role in opening up new markets by reducing tariff barriers and improving trade terms with key partner countries.

India’s export growth plan also places strong emphasis on diversifying export destinations and product categories. Sectors such as engineering goods, electronics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textiles, and IT services are expected to be major contributors to the overall target.

In parallel, the government is working to improve logistics and trade infrastructure, including ports, freight corridors, and digital export systems, to enhance efficiency and reduce transaction costs for exporters.

Policy measures such as production-linked incentives (PLI) schemes and enhanced export credit support are also expected to further strengthen the country’s manufacturing and export ecosystem.

Officials said the $1 trillion export goal reflects India’s long-term vision of becoming a leading global trading hub, with sustained reforms and industry participation seen as key enablers of growth.

The government has reiterated that continued collaboration between policymakers and exporters will be critical to achieving the FY27 export target and ensuring sustained trade expansion.