Sayaji Hotels Expands into Sikkim with Launch of Effotel by Sayaji, Gangtok

Gangtok, May 15 : Sayaji Hotels announces the launch of Effotel by Sayaji, Gangtok, marking its entry into one of India’s most captivating hill destinations. Set in the serene neighbourhood of Tathangchen, near the iconic Ridge Park, the hotel offers a refined stay experience in a city where mist-covered mountains, vibrant culture, and spiritual calm come together seamlessly.

Perched at an altitude of approximately 1,650 metres, Gangtok, Sikkim’s capital, is often described as a “jewel of the Eastern Himalayas” and is known for its sweeping views of Mt Kanchenjunga, the world’s third-highest peak. From winding mountain roads and lush valleys to monasteries, lakes, and bustling promenades, the city presents a rare balance of natural beauty and urban charm.

Strategically located just minutes from the Ridge and within easy reach of MG Marg, the city’s lively pedestrian boulevard, Effotel by Sayaji places guests at the centre of Gangtok’s cultural and social landscape. The Ridge Park itself, lined with Himalayan flora and scenic walkways, is a beloved local landmark, offering panoramic views and a tranquil escape in the heart of the city.

Designed for the modern traveller, the hotel features 32 thoughtfully appointed rooms, including Deluxe King, Deluxe Twin, and a spacious Suite. Each space reflects a clean, contemporary aesthetic paired with functionality, making it ideal for both leisure travellers exploring the region and business guests seeking a comfortable retreat in the hills. At the heart of the dining experience is The Cube, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, serving a multi-cuisine menu in a relaxed, contemporary setting perfect for unwinding after a day of exploration.

Speaking on the launch, Rajendra Joshi (Associate General Manager) from Sayaji Hotels said,

“We are delighted to bring the Effotel by Sayaji experience to Gangtok, a destination that continues to grow in prominence among both leisure and experiential travellers. With this launch, we aim to offer a smart, comfortable, and well-connected stay option that complements the city’s unique blend of natural beauty and cultural richness. Gangtok represents an exciting addition to our expanding footprint in emerging leisure markets across India.”

Sharing his thoughts on the opening, Sangay Tenzing Norbu (Managing director), owner of the property, added,

“We are proud to introduce Effotel by Sayaji to Gangtok, a city that holds immense potential as a year-round travel destination. This hotel has been envisioned as a space that reflects the region’s warmth and spirit while delivering the quality and consistency for which Sayaji is known. We look forward to welcoming guests and being a part of their Gangtok experience.”

Conveniently accessible, the hotel is located approximately 130 km from Bagdogra Airport and 120 km from New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, offering connectivity while maintaining the charm of a quiet hillside retreat.

With this launch, Sayaji Hotels continues its expansion into high-potential leisure destinations, reinforcing its commitment to delivering smart, stylish hospitality experiences tailored to today’s evolving traveller.