Indian Laundromat brand UClean all set for its overseas forays

New Delhi, 08, Feburary 2023: India’s fastest-growing Laundromat chain UClean, has geared up for a significant leap into the international stage. The company has announced its strategic entry into the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) regions, with plans to open 25 stores in SAARC and 50 stores in MENA.

UClean’s decision to target MENA and SAARC aligns with the company’s commitment to providing professional cleaning services to a diverse and growing customer base. The laundry market in these regions holds immense potential, and UClean aims to meet the rising demand for quality laundry solutions.

Commenting on UClean’s expansion plans, Ms. Gunjan Taneja, Co-Founder, of UClean stated, “The expansion into MENA and SAARC comes at a critical time when the laundry care market is experiencing substantial growth. UClean aims to capitalize on soaring global demand as it anticipates robust growth in the dry-cleaning and laundry services market, projected to surpass US$147 billion by 2033”.

In India, UClean has already achieved significant success, with a presence spanning from Vagamon in the south to Kargil in the north and from Panjim in the west to Ziro in the northeast. The company currently operates 450+ outlets across the country and envisions reaching 1500 centers by 2025, added Ms. Taneja.

The move to introduce D2C (direct-to-consumer) cleaning supplies is part of UClean’s strategy to adapt to changing market dynamics and cater to the evolving needs of consumers. UClean aims to achieve a gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of 1,000 crores by 2025.

UClean’s innovative approach and dedication to excellence have garnered recognition and accolades from various quarters. The company has received prestigious awards, including the ITC “Changemaker of India” awards, the NDTV “Icons of Bharat” awards, and the distinction of being the First Indian Brand to Win a Global Franchise Award in 2019 in the “Best Emerging Brand” category.