Indian Potash Limited & Jain Irrigation Systems Limited sign MoU to promote Sustainable Sugarcane Cultivation in Gujarat

New Delhi, July 11: Indian Potash Limited (IPL) and Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (JISL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 8th of July 2026 at IPL corporate office, New Delhi to collaborate on promoting scientific, sustainable, and technology-driven sugarcane cultivation across Gujarat.

The partnership will focus on the survey, design, supply, and installation of drip irrigation systems, along with capacity building, farmer training, and field demonstrations to encourage the adoption of modern sugarcane farming practices.

Under the MoU, IPL and JISL will jointly work to:

● Promote efficient irrigation and fertigation technologies for sustainable sugarcane cultivation.

● Demonstrate modern irrigation solutions, precision input management, and improved agronomic practices.

● Organize farmer awareness programs, workshops, and field demonstrations to build knowledge and confidence among growers.

● Contribute to national objectives of enhancing sugar productivity and improving water-use efficiency.

● Facilitate access to credit and grant support for eligible farmers to adopt Micro Irrigation Systems, leading to higher yields, improved crop quality, and increased farm income.

The collaboration reflects the shared commitment of IPL and JISL to empower sugarcane farmers with innovative technologies and practical solutions that enhance productivity while conserving precious water resources, thereby supporting sustainable agricultural development in Gujarat.

“This partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of drip irrigation in sugarcane, improving water-use efficiency, enhancing crop productivity, reducing cultivation costs, increasing farmers’ incomes, and promoting sustainable growth of India’s sugar and biofuel sectors.”

– Girdhar Loh, State Head- Gujarat, JISL