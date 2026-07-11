Hyderabad-based Marri Retail Limited received Sebi nod to float its IPO

Hyderabad

based

Marri

Retail

Limited

received

Sebi

its

IPO

its

Sebi

hasobservations forInitial Public Offering (). The company has fileddraft red herring prospectus withon 2nd February 2026.

The IPO, with a face value of ₹2, is a mix of fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 522 crore and offer-for-sale of 27,000,000 equity shares by promoter – Marri Venkat Reddy.

The proceeds from its fresh issuance worth Rs 115.6 crore will be utilised for repayment/ prepayment, in full or part, of all or certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, Rs 250.5 crore for capital expenditure to be incurred towards opening of 10 new apparel stores, one new apparel store with jewellery SIS (Integrated Retail Store) and two new standalone jewellery stores (the Jewellery Stores), Rs 35.8 crore expenditure for lease/sub lease rent payments for certain of the company’s existing stores and warehouse, and general corporate purposes.

The company, in consultation with the book-running lead managers, may consider a pre-IPO Placement for up to Rs 104.4 crore. The pre-IPO placement if completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

The Offer is being made through the book-building process, wherein not more than 50% of the net offer is allocated to qualified institutional buyers, and not more than 15% and 35% of the net offer is assigned to non-institutional bidders and retail individual bidders respectively.

Marri Retail is an apparel and jewellery retailer operating stores under multiple brands, offering a comprehensive and well-diversified product portfolio across a wide range of price points, including premium, mid-premium and value.