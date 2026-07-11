Vasan Eye Care Hospital expands access to advanced ophthalmic services with new facility in AS Rao Nagar

Hyderabad, July 11: Vasan Eye Care Hospital, a unit of ASG Hospitals Private Limited, has inaugurated its new eye care facility in AS Rao Nagar, Hyderabad. The hospital was formally inaugurated by Uppal MLA Bandari Lakshma Reddy, who also urged the public to make use of the hospital‘s one-month free eye screening programme.

The new facility aims to strengthen access to advanced, affordable and comprehensive eye care services for residents of AS Rao Nagar and surrounding localities. It is equipped to provide diagnosis, treatment and surgical care for a wide range of eye conditions, including cataract, glaucoma, retinal disorders, corneal diseases, paediatric ophthalmology, refractive errors, and diabetic eye diseases. The centre is supported by advanced diagnostic equipment and modern surgical infrastructure to enable timely intervention and improved clinical outcomes.

Speaking on the occasion, Bandari Lakshma Reddy, MLA, Uppal, said, “The establishment of a modern eye care facility in Dr. A.S. Rao Nagar is a welcome development for the people of the constituency. Access to quality ophthalmic care closer to home will help in the early detection and treatment of eye diseases. I appeal to the public to make eye health a priority by undergoing regular eye examinations and consulting specialists whenever necessary. I also encourage people to utilise the hospital‘s free eye screening facility being offered for the next one month.”

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sudheer Chimakurthi, Senior Phaco Refractive Surgeon, Dr. Sanket Singh Rathod, Cataract and Vitreo-Retina Surgeon, Dr. Pramod Kumar (MBBS, DO, DNB), Dr. Amisha Budhiraja, Neuro-Ophthalmology, Paediatric and Squint Surgeon, and Dr. Manoj Phulari, Oculoplasty Surgeon, said that good vision is fundamental to an individual’s quality of life, education and productivity. They noted that many eye diseases progress silently without noticeable symptoms and are often detected only after vision has been significantly affected. The new AS Rao Nagar facility, they said, aims to improve access to advanced eye care while promoting early diagnosis, timely treatment and greater awareness of preventive eye health. They added that the hospital remains committed to delivering evidence-based, patient-centric care through experienced specialists and modern technology.

The hospital offers comprehensive outpatient consultations, diagnostic evaluations, medical management and surgical procedures through a team of experienced ophthalmologists, optometrists and healthcare professionals. It will also conduct community awareness programmes to promote preventive eye care and encourage regular vision screening.

The expansion comes at a time when the prevalence of vision impairment and lifestyle-related eye disorders is increasing across India. Ophthalmologists emphasise that periodic eye examinations and early diagnosis are essential to preventing avoidable blindness, particularly among children, senior citizens and individuals living with diabetes.

With a network of more than 175 eye care centres across 87 cities, Vasan Eye Care Hospital continues to expand access to specialised ophthalmic care across urban and emerging neighbourhoods, enabling patients to receive quality treatment closer to home.

Vasan Eye Care Hospital – A Unit of ASG Hospitals Private Limited

Address: First Floor, Above Ushodaya Super Market, Dr. A.S. Rao Nagar Main Road, Hyderabad – 5000