Indian tech firm recognized among top global firms in Customer Service Solutions Landscape report

Mumbai, India, October 31, 2025: Indian deep tech firm, BUSINESSNEXT, has been recognized among top global platforms in “The Customer Service Solutions Landscape, Q3 2025” report by Forrester.

The report provides an overview of 34 global vendors to give customer service business and IT leaders insights into the value they can expect from customer service solution vendors, learn how vendors differ, and investigate options based on size and market focus.

The report highlights a rapid shift in banking and insurance towards AI-first operations. According to Forrester’s survey, 71% of customer service leaders in the private sector cite customer experience improvement as their top business priority over the next 12 months, with nearly 73% planning to adopt AI-powered customer service solutions within the year. As the report details, agentic and generative AI are now moving from experimental pilots to large-scale, cost-optimizing platforms, reshaping how BFSI leaders meet fast-changing expectations and regulatory requirements.

In the report, BUSINESSNEXT self-reported the extended use cases of Agent performance management, AI- agent assist, customer self-service as the top three use cases for which clients select them. Its offerings deliver seamless voice and digital support, automate ticketing and workflows, and empower agents with actionable insights and recommended actions.

“AI is enabling Indian banks and insurers to scale up customer experience while reducing complexity and cost,” said Rahul Sheth, Head of Marketing at BUSINESSNEXT.

The report explains how customer service solutions are helping organizations move toward autonomous operations. They automate routine requests, improve self-service, and use AI to analyze data, personalize support, and reduce costs. These solutions also provide useful dashboards for better agent performance and use flexible system designs that are ready for future AI advancements.