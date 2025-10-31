G Square Celebrates 13th Anniversary with a Green Milestone: Announces 25 Years of Free Electricity for Plot Owners through Solar Installations

Mumbai, 31st October 2025: G Square, India’s largest plotted real estate developer, is marking its 13th anniversary with a landmark sustainability initiative, a “Zero EB Revolution” that empowers homeowners with up to 5kW solar panel installations at no additional cost, ensuring 25 years of free electricity.

This milestone reflects G Square’s unwavering commitment to a greener, self-sustaining future and celebrates 13 years of trust, transparency, and transformation in South India’s real estate sector. The initiative reinforces the company’s vision to build not just premium plotted developments, but also eco-conscious communities that are both future-ready and energy-independent.

As part of the programme, every existing and new plot owner will receive a dedicated solar power installation at no additional cost, enabling them to generate their own clean energy. By introducing solar power at the plot level, G Square is empowering homeowners to enjoy cost-free, reliable, and sustainable electricity while significantly reducing their carbon footprint and dependence on conventional power sources.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bala Ramajayam, Founder and Managing Director, G Square, said, “Our 13-year journey has been defined by innovation and customer trust. As we look to the future, we want every G Square community to stand as a model for sustainable living. With this solar initiative, we are not just giving our customers free electricity; we are giving them energy independence for generations to come. It’s a step towards a cleaner planet, a smarter tomorrow, and a greener legacy that every G Square customer can be proud of.”

This announcement reinforces G Square’s broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) vision, under which the company has introduced several sustainability-focused initiatives across its projects. These include solar-powered street lighting and exclusive use of electric vehicles (EVs) for all site visits to eliminate carbon emissions.

With over 18,000+ customers across 13+ cities, G Square continues to lead India’s plotted real estate sector through innovation, transparency, and responsible development. The company’s long-term vision is to become a carbon-neutral, green-energy-focused organization that ensures environmental protection is as integral to its projects as customer satisfaction. By combining sustainable infrastructure with eco-conscious planning, G Square continues to reaffirm its role as a pioneer in shaping a cleaner, more sustainable future for Indian real estate.