State-wide Workshop at LPU Empowered Educators to Nurture Differently-Abled Children

New Delhi, October 31, 2025: In a significant initiative to enhance the education and well-being of Divyang children, over 382 special educators from across Punjab participated in an intensive physiotherapy workshop designed to strengthen their skills and practical knowledge. The workshop was hosted by the National Service Scheme of Lovely Professional University (LPU) and organized in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Punjab, reflecting a shared commitment to inclusive education.

The workshop was conducted under the guidance of Director General School Education, Aravind K. M., and was inaugurated by Dr. Loviraj Gupta, Pro Vice-Chancellor of LPU, alongside District Education Officer, Mamta Bajaj, and Deputy District Education Officer (Elementary Education) Kapurthala, Dr. Balwinder Singh Battu, Dr. Sorabh Lakhanpal, Executive Dean of LPU.

The programme focused on equipping educators with in-depth training in physiotherapy techniques tailored for children with special needs. It emphasized practical strategies to support mobility, development, and overall well-being, while strengthening the capacity of professionals involved in the education and rehabilitation of children with disabilities. The initiative also reinforced inclusive education practices aligned with national policies and government efforts.

LPU experts delivered sessions on crucial areas such as understanding and addressing physical disabilities like Cerebral Palsy and Muscular Dystrophy, developing effective learning strategies for children with Autism and Learning Disabilities, and using adaptive devices to support writing, gripping, and other classroom activities. Educators also received training in gross and fine motor skill development, Activities of Daily Living (ADL) training, and methods for creating barrier-free school environments. The curriculum further introduced participants to the supportive roles of orthotics, prosthetics, and modern telerehabilitation.

The coordination, led by District Special Educators Gopal Krishan (Rupnagar), Raju Chaudhary (Jalandhar), and Archana Suman (Kapurthala), ensured that the message of inclusion reached every corner of the state. The workshop brought together a wide spectrum of professionals, including District Special Educators (DSE), District Special Education Teachers (DSET), IERT staff, and representatives from the state headquarters, including Shri Bhanu Paudel.

This initiative marks a significant strengthening of Punjab’s inclusive education framework. By empowering educators at scale, the workshop will positively impact thousands of differently-abled children, ensuring they receive the support and opportunities they deserve to thrive. LPU continues to actively support such initiatives and remains open to collaborations that further the cause of inclusive education and holistic development for differently-abled students.