inDrive.City to City Reveals Winter 2024-2025 Trip Costs for Egypt’s Top 5 Routes

inDrive. City-to-city service reveals the cost of trips heading to the top-5 most popular winter destinations for locals and tourism during winter 2024-2025 in Egypt. inDrive.City to city allows passengers to find a driver who, at a convenient time, and using a convenient route, will take them to their destination. It differs from other such services in that the passenger calls the price first and drivers can either accept the offer, name their own price, or skip the offer and choose another.

Route No1 : Cairo – Ras Sedr

Traveling from Cairo to Ras Sedr, a coastal city on the Sinai Peninsula, is becoming more accessible with the use of inDrive.City to city. The journey covers a distance of approximately (199.3 kilometers) and takes around 2.5 to 3 hours by car. The average cost is 850 EGP, that is lower compared to traditional taxis or private car rentals, making it an affordable option for individuals or small groups. Passengers can book a private car, ensuring a more comfortable and personalized travel experience without sharing with strangers.

Route No 2: Cairo – El Gouna

El Gouna, a popular winter destination in Egypt, is expected to attract both domestic and international tourists during the colder months. The journey from Cairo to El Gouna by inDrive.City to City covers approximately 443.9 km and takes about 4 hours costs 1900 EGP, making it a convenient and cost-effective option compared to flying to Hurghada and then traveling to El Gouna by car which costs around 4000 EGP.

Route No 3: Cairo – Sharm el-Sheikh

With direct access from Cairo to Sharm El Sheikh via using inDrive, users avoid the complications of connecting transportation or dealing with airports. The distance is 502.5 kilometers and the estimated travel time is 5 to 6 hours, depending on traffic conditions. Its average cost: 1850 EGP.

Route No 4: Cairo – Al Ain Al Sohkana

Ain Al Sokhana is one of the nearest coastal cities to Cairo and one of popular routes for inDrive city to city, the trip average price is 650 EGP with estimated travel time 1 hr 43 min for 132.2 Km.

Router No 5: Cairo – Hurghada

Hurghada city is also considered one of the best winter spots and highly demanded visits by locals and as well as tourists who select historic Cairo to be their first destination. The city is far away from Cairo 4 hr 59 min for 463 Km and costs on average on inDrive app for city to city trips 1700 EGP. This travel option is much cheaper than domestic flights from Cairo to Hurghada airport which costs as city trips from residents of west Cairo 200 EGP added to that 2500 flight tickets.