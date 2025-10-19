InfraX and Itron Sign MoU to Accelerate Smart Utility and IoT Solutions Across the UAE

Dubai, UAE, 19 October 2025: InfraX, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Itron, a grid edge intelligence leader that is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water. The agreement aims to establish a strategic collaboration focused on developing and deploying next-generation smart utility and IoT solutions to advance the UAE’s digital and sustainable infrastructure vision. The partnership was announced at GITEX Global 2025, which runs from 13–17 October at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Under the terms of the MoU, both InfraX and Itron will cooperate on creating business opportunities and aiding technical collaboration across key sectors, including smart metering, energy management, and smart city platforms. The collaboration will accelerate InfraX’s robust communication infrastructure and Itron’s proven expertise in intelligent energy and water systems to enable more efficient, data-driven, and connected operations across utilities and city ecosystems.

“Our work together with Itron reflects InfraX’s ongoing commitment to advancing smart infrastructure and enabling the next wave of digital transformation in the utilities sector. Through this collaboration, we aim to deliver intelligent, connected solutions that enhance efficiency, sustainability, and customer experience, supporting the UAE’s vision for a sustainable and innovation-led future,” said Rashid Alahmedi, COO of InfraX. “We are excited to collaborate with InfraX to accelerate the adoption of smart metering and IoT technologies across the UAE. Together, we will combine Itron’s innovative smart city and IoT solutions with InfraX’s digital capabilities to deliver integrated offerings that empower utilities and cities to manage resources more efficiently and sustainably,” said Ayman El Shareif, Itron’s vice president of sales for the Middle East.

The collaboration between InfraX and Itron reinforces both companies’ shared commitment to driving innovation in the energy and utilities sector, supporting digital transformation initiatives, and building the foundation for smarter, more resilient infrastructure across the UAE and the wider region.