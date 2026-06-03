Garudaa Travels Launches Premium Sleeper Bus Service Garudaa Express

Bhubaneswar, June 03: Garudaa Travels today announced the launch of Garudaa Express, a premium sleeper bus service connecting Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela. The service was officially inaugurated at a ceremony held at Durga Mandap near Baramunda Bus Stop, Bhubaneswar.

Founded by Mr. Debashish Mishra, Garudaa Travels is backed by over a decade of experience in the commercial vehicle and transport finance sector. Having worked closely with transporters, fleet owners, bus operators, and vehicle owners, Mr. Mishra identified an opportunity to create a passenger-focused travel brand built on reliability, comfort, safety, and service excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mishra said, “Garudaa Travels was born from a vision to provide a better travel experience for passengers while building a trusted transportation brand for Odisha.”

The company partnered with Mr. Sanjeeb Biswal, an experienced bus operations professional, whose expertise in managing passenger transport services has played a key role in shaping the operational framework of the new venture.

Garudaa Express begins operations with two premium sleeper coaches on the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack–Rourkela route. The company plans to gradually expand its network across Odisha and neighboring states while maintaining high standards of safety, punctuality, and passenger comfort.

Garudaa Travels aims to redefine road travel in the region by combining industry knowledge, operational excellence, and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction.