Samarth E-Mobility Unveils Avore Electric, an Electric Mobility Brand Built on Intelligence Beyond Motion

Bengaluru, June 03: Samarth E–Mobility Pvt. Ltd. today announced the launch of Avore Electric, its electric mobility brand. Marking the debut with a brand film, website and social media platforms, Avore Electric introduces a new approach to electric mobility centred on engineering excellence in intelligence—a philosophy rooted in developing every critical technology system in-house.

Built on the belief that intelligence should not be a feature added to a two-wheeler but the foundation upon which it is envisioned, Avore Electric has been conceived around a single guiding principle: start with intelligence, then build the motorcycle around it. The brand‘s tagline, ‘Intelligence Beyond Motion’ reflects this vision.

Over the past three years, Samarth E–Mobility‘s team of more than 100 engineers has developed over nine critical systems entirely in-house at its dedicated R&D facility in Ahmedabad. These include a patented Battery Management System (BMS), battery pack, motor, motor controller, power control module, DC-DC converter, onboard fast charger, display system and proprietary operating system. The company has also filed more than 110 intellectual properties to date. This vertically integrated approach is powered by AVORE Source, the company’s proprietary technology stack and the AVR platform, its purpose-built two-wheeler architecture. Together, they provide complete control over vehicle performance, reliability, software integration and the overall rider experience.

Built From the Ground Up

At the heart of Avore Electric, is a fully integrated technology ecosystem engineered and developed in-house. Built on AVORE Source and the AVR architecture, the platform brings together every major vehicle subsystem under a unified engineering framework.

More than nine critical systems have been designed, developed internally, enabling seamless integration across hardware and software. This approach allows for more intuitive response, peak performance, faster diagnosis, reduced downtime and continuous product improvements through software-led updates—delivering an ownership experience that evolves over time. With more than 110 intellectual property filings, Avore Electric is establishing a strong technological foundation in a market where many manufacturers continue to remain hardware dependent.

Targeting the Underserved Middle

Avore Electric’s first range of electric motorcycles is aimed at riders in the 125cc–200cc motorcycle segment, one of India’s largest and most significant commuter and lifestyle categories. The motorcycles are being developed for riders seeking a practical electric alternative without compromising on performance, reliability, or everyday usability. Built on the AVR platform and engineered for real-world Indian riding conditions, Avore Electric‘s product portfolio is designed to address the evolving expectations of today’s two-wheeler customers.

The brand plans to enter the market through a focused strategy built around product-led storytelling, consumer education, full stack component build and a differentiated ownership experience that reflects the intelligence embedded across every layer of the motorcycle.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Priyank Rakholiya, Co-founder, Samarth E–Mobility, said “For three years, we asked ourselves a simple question, why does India’s most widely used personal vehicle incorporate so little intelligence. We realised the answer wasn’t a missing feature, it was a missing commitment. True intelligence cannot be assembled from off-the-shelf components; it must be engineered from the ground up. That’s why we built every critical system in-house. Engineering excellence in intelligence is not a claim for us; it’s a methodology that shapes every decision we make.”

What’s Next

Samarth E–Mobility is preparing to introduce Avore Electric‘s first range of electric motorcycles in the Indian market. The launch of the brand, supported by its brand film, website and digital platforms, marks the beginning of a broader market-entry roadmap, with product announcements and campaign reveals planned in the coming months.