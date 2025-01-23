Innovative Aerospace and Defense Startup Dream Aerospace Raises 3 Crore in Pre Seed-Round Led by Inflection Point Ventures

IIT Kanpur, 23 January 2025: Dream Aerospace, an innovative aerospace and defense startup, has successfully raised 3 crore funding in Pre Seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). The funding will accelerate the development of its ATOM Thruster, validate its propulsion system, and establish an in-house High Altitude test facility.

Dream Aerospace is revolutionizing satellite propulsion systems by offering high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable solutions tailored to diverse mission needs. Leveraging indigenous technology, the company aligns with India’s “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives, making it a preferred partner for both commercial and defense applications.

Founded in 2022 by Hari Krishnan KJ and Rogith S, Dream Aerospace is advancing India’s aerospace technology landscape. Hari, a Ph.D. candidate in Propulsion at IIT Kanpur, brings extensive expertise in cutting-edge aerospace technologies, while Rogith, an Aerospace Engineering graduate from Hindustan University, drives operational excellence. Together, they are steering the company towards creating next-generation satellite propulsion systems.

Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder, Inflection Point Ventures, says: “Dream Aerospace is revolutionizing the aerospace industry with its innovative approach to propulsion systems. By developing customizable, affordable, and agile thrusters, the startup is enhancing satellite operations and space missions. By improving fuel handling processes, it is prioritizing safety for ground personnel. Additionally, they are addressing the critical demand for environmentally friendly and efficient propulsion systems, paving the way for a more sustainable future in aerospace technology.”

The startup’s unique edge lies in its ability to deliver superior propulsion performance at a significantly lower cost compared to international alternatives. Its scalable solutions and fully indigenous technology make it a strong contender in the rapidly growing space industry. Currently outsourcing production to meet early market demands, Dream Aerospace plans to establish in-house production facilities with an annual capacity of 40–50 thrusters, ensuring scalability and efficiency.

“This is an exciting milestone for DREAM Aerospace as we continue our journey to revolutionize satellite propulsion systems. Our vision is to enable cutting-edge, efficient, and scalable solutions that empower the next generation of CubeSats and larger satellites. With the momentum gained through this funding, we are poised to accelerate our product development, expand our capabilities, and strengthen collaborations across the space ecosystem. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and propelling the dream of advanced space technology into reality,” said Hari Krishnan KJ & Rogith S Co-Founders, DREAM Aerospace.

The company has achieved significant milestones, including grants from TANSEED 4.0, Chunauti 5.0, and the Nidhi Prayas Program, and accolades such as the “Best On-Campus Startup of the Year” at the Indian Mobile Congress 2023 and the “Eureka Energy Track Winner” at IIT Bombay, 1st Special Award at TGS 2024 – TiE Global Summit, Bangalore. Operating in a market projected to grow from $9.66 billion in 2023 to $19.74 billion by 2028, Dream Aerospace is positioned to address the increasing global demand for green and reusable satellite propulsion systems.