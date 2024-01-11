Delhi, Bengaluru 11 January 2024: JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University), the parent university of leading e-learning arm JAIN Online and a spearhead in the higher education landscape, has been awarded the prestigious Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar in the category of Identification and Nurturing of Budding Talent. Honorable President of India, Smt Draupadi Murmu presented this honor to Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor of JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) at the award ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhawan yesterday.

The Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar is one of the country’s highest sports honors conferred upon organizations for sports promotion and development.

JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University), known for its academic excellence over its 30 year legacy, has equally championed the cause of sports culture. This honor is a reflection of JAIN University’s dedication to nurturing and propelling numerous sporting talents to the national and international stage. Notably, at the Khelo India University Games 2022, the host JAIN university’s athletes clinched the top spot by securing an impressive tally of 32 medals, including 20 gold, 7 silver, and 5 bronze medals. Among the stellar performers were Siva Sridhar (swimming) with 11 golds and Olympian Shrihari Natraj (swimming) with 3 golds and record-breaking feats, along with Shrungi Bandekar’s 4 golds in women’s swimming events.

The Khelo India University Games 2022 featured 20 sports, engaged 3900 students from 210 universities, and introduced indigenous sports like Yogasana and Mallakhambh for the first time in national sports history.

Renowned sports stars such as K L Rahul, Pankaj Advani, Rohan Bopanna, and Robin Utthappa, who have excelled on the global stage, hail from JAIN University. A notable example is the participation of two students from Jain University at the 2012 London Olympics, namely Gagan Ullamath (swimming) and Sharath Gayakwad (paralympic swimmer and Arjuna Awardee). Niranjan Mukund, a para swimmer, won gold and silver at the World Series in 2019 in Brazil.

JAIN University encourages both offline and online students from its e-learning arm, JAIN Online, to flourish in its sporting tradition. It recognizes athletic skills among online students and provides them with proper specialized training schedules.