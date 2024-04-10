10th April, 2024: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio-streaming service, recently announced the launch of two new subscription Pro plans – Duo and Family Pack. These packs are designed to enable customers to share music with their loved ones. The Duo pack allows two pro accounts (including admin – 1+1) and the Family Pack enables six members (including admin- 5+1) to share pro benefits.

Priced competitively at only INR 129 and INR 149 monthly respectively, these pro packs provide maximum benefits at affordable prices for customers across the country. With these packs consumers can enjoy ad-free music, access unlimited Jiotunes, and get unlimited offline downloads. In addition to all these benefits, consumers opting for these packs also enjoy enhanced sound quality.

These packs, specifically designed for users to share access with their loved ones, have been released in addition to the existing individual plans of varying durations.. These pro packs are available to all JioSaavn customers on Android and ios JioSaavn mobile apps. To access these pro packs download JioSaavn and follow these links- Family Pack Duo.