Ayodhya Ram Mandir Experience Arrives at KPHB Carnival Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Apr 25: Hyderabad is all set to witness a spectacular summer attraction as the KPHB Carnival opens to the public, bringing together devotion, history, and entertainment in one vibrant destination.

In a first-of-its-kind experience for the city, giant replicas of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the iconic Titanic Ship, and the majestic Niagara Falls have been created at an estimated cost of ₹4 crore. The carnival will be open to visitors for the next 45 days, offering a unique opportunity to explore globally renowned landmarks without leaving Hyderabad.

The grand inaugural ceremony held Saturday evening Kukatpalli MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao graced the occasion and inaugurated.

The highlight of the carnival is the grand replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, an enduring symbol of faith for millions. For many, visiting Ayodhya is a lifelong aspiration, and this installation offers a rare chance to experience its architectural magnificence up close.

Visitors can also step into a Titanic-themed museum that recreates the ambiance of the historic ship, providing an engaging and immersive walkthrough. Complementing this is the Niagara Falls replica, designed to deliver a visually captivating and sensory-rich experience inspired by one of the world’s most famous natural wonders.

This ambitious project has been developed by entrepreneurs Sandadi Madhusudhan, Kartikeya Srinivas, Jampala Venkatesh, and their associates, with a total investment of approximately ₹400 lakh. Over 200 skilled workers worked continuously for 45 days to bring these large-scale installations to life using materials such as fiber, wood, iron, and plaster of Paris.

Beyond the replicas, the carnival features over 100 exhibition stalls offering shopping, food, and local crafts. More than 20 joy rides add to the excitement, making it a complete family entertainment destination. The initiative has also created employment opportunities for over 500 people.

Positioned as a “summer gift” to the people of Hyderabad, the KPHB Carnival promises a memorable experience for visitors of all ages, combining cultural pride with global attractions in a festive atmosphere.

With its scale, creativity, and diverse offerings, the carnival is expected to emerge as one of the city’s biggest crowd-pullers this season.