Green Circuit Wins TYE Regional Finals 2026, to Represent Hyderabad at Global Stage

Hyderabad, April 25, 2026:

Green Circuit has emerged as the winner of the TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) Regional Finals 2026 and will represent Hyderabad at the TiE Global Stage.

TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) is a global entrepreneurship education program for high school students (Grades 9–12), run by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE). The program goes beyond theoretical learning, enabling students to develop real-world business ideas and transform them into startup ventures.

At the regional finals held at iCollab, Near Niloufer Cafe, Madhapur, Green Circuit stood out among four competing teams with its eco-friendly initiative aimed at reducing electronic waste through accessible recycling solutions. The team comprises Ishika Reddy, Shloka Katuri, Dinesh, and Alekya.

With this win, Green Circuit will now represent Hyderabad at the India Finals to be held in Kerala. The winner of the India Finals will advance to the Global Stage in Seattle, USA. While the global winner may not receive direct funding, the platform offers invaluable exposure, recognition, experience, and certification.

Homicare secured the first runner-up position for its innovative platform connecting patients—especially elderly and immobile individuals—with qualified doctors for home visits or virtual consultations. The team includes Deva Simha Reddy, Sushruth Reddy, Akhila, and Yuvan.

Healix was recognized as the second runner-up for its concept of redesigning everyday objects to enhance human interaction, particularly in spaces where people spend most of their waking hours.

The event was graced by Chief Guest Y.V. Rajasekhar Babu, Managing Director of People Combine, along with Murali Kakarla, President of TiE Hyderabad and Founder & CEO of Innobox Systems Pvt Ltd; Ravi Chennupati, Vice President, TiE Hyderabad and Managing Director of Ezone Security Solutions; and Shanthala Veigas, Senior Director, TiE Hyderabad. Jury members Deepti Gaddam, Nagabharana, and Mir Ali felicitated the winners and runners-up.

Addressing an audience of over 100 attendees, Rajasekhar Babu, founder of Oakridge, shared insights from his entrepreneurial journey. He emphasized that today’s students have unprecedented opportunities alongside significant challenges. “Technology is now democratized and accessible to all. Unlike earlier times when companies like Microsoft and Google began in garages, today starting a venture requires not capital, but a strong idea,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of innovation, he added, “Better innovation leads to lesser competition. Innovation stems from empathy—understanding real-world problems and addressing them meaningfully.” Encouraging students to embrace setbacks, he noted, “Failure is not the opposite of success; it is part of the process. Fail early, fail fast, and fail cheap.”

He further urged aspiring entrepreneurs to aim for excellence by creating high-quality products at affordable prices while ensuring customer satisfaction and profitability, citing examples like Maruti 800 and McDonald’s.

In his opening remarks, Murali Kakarla encouraged students to take their ideas seriously and work towards structuring and building them effectively. “It is okay to fail. What matters is the learning and persistence,” he said. He added that since its inception in 2013, TYE has nurtured numerous young entrepreneurs, with TiE Hyderabad enabling over 100 budding entrepreneurs to participate at the global stage.