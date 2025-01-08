Kalp Art Show: Poornima Dayal, 15th-21st Jan, Lalitkala Akademi

8th January New Delhi 2025 :

This exhibition represents a profound journey through five distinct phases of life, explored through a dynamic range of colors, textures, and artistic styles. Each series within the exhibition unfolds a personal evolution, providing viewers with a glimpse into the artist’s internal landscape and experiences.

Out of the Box Series

The journey begins with the Out of the Box series. The artist uses expressive strokes and diverse tools to create this vibrant collection, which starts with a tribute to The Ramayana, symbolizing gratitude to the sublime. It progresses to depict strength, embodied by mighty warriors, and celebrates the joys of living. As the color box fully opens, deeper, often hidden truths are revealed, offering insight into the artist’s personal transformation.

Exploration Series

In this phase, the artist enhances the use of textures to convey a deeper, more introspective exploration. The cityscapes are not literal, but serve as a reflection of the artist’s internal journey. The Exploration series is centered on profound internal learning, nurturing humility and growth while also serving as a mirror of personal evolution.

Resonance Series

The Resonance series marks a serene departure into tranquil pastures, where landscapes of emotion are portrayed through soothing blues and greens. These paintings embody the calm and introspective aspects of life, reflecting inner peace and emotional clarity that resonate deeply with the artist’s personal journey.

Impressionist Series

Following the emotional landscapes, the Impressionist series captures the progression of life with abstract strokes. The paintings focus on the enhancement and evolution of the artist’s experiences, leaving behind subtle impressions of what has been learned, what may have been, and the ongoing transformation. This series encapsulates the artist’s evolving sense of self, framed through abstract, conceptual artwork.

Cityscapes

The Cityscapes series offers a conceptual reimagining of cities and countries. Though these works appear literal, they are entirely fictional, representing the artist’s personal interpretations of urban landscapes. The pieces on paper were created during the Exploration phase, while those on canvas were crafted during the time the artist worked on the Impressionist series. These cityscapes are symbolic, with each element thoughtfully envisioned, representing not only physical spaces but also emotional states.

Her paintings are abstract in style, intricately woven with conceptual themes that evolve through the phases of her artwork. This exhibition is a testament to personal transformation, a visual representation of inner growth, and an invitation for viewers to explore the profound and emotional journey of life through art.

Media Quote from the Artist, Poornima Dayal:

“‘KALP’ is a deeply personal journey through my own life, expressed in the language of colors, textures, and abstract forms. Each phase represents a different aspect of my inner evolution, from the vibrant beginnings of the Out of the Box series to the tranquil exploration of emotions in the Resonance series. Through this exhibition, I invite viewers to walk alongside me on this path of discovery, introspection, and growth.” Poornima Dayal, Artist

Curator media quote