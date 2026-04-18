NEW DELHI, INDIA – India is officially the most populated country on Earth. Yet, from the tall buildings of Mumbai to the farming fields of Punjab, a shocking secret is pulling us apart: our bedrooms are totally silent. We are a nation of 1.4 billion people, yet we have never been more disconnected. That is the reason despite our explosive economic growth, India sits at a depressinoft 118th on the World Happiness Report.

The founder of Earthmaa Foods® Sonu Seth is leading a new nutrition revolution in India because he didn’t just study this crisis he lived it. A few years ago, the extreme stress of building a business completely destroyed his health. His testosterone levels crashed to a shocking 25 ng/dL ; the same level as a young child. He had zero energy, zero drive, and zero joy.

Today, his levels sit at a highly active 750 ng/dL. He ﬁxed his body not by taking cheap, fake “magic pills,” but through strict, premium nutrition. He realized that if he was suffering this badly, millions of other hard-working Indians were too. That is exactly why he started Earthmaa Foods. He wants to show you how to get your life back.

The Digital Cry for Help: Look at the Numbers

If your bedroom is completely silent and you feel drained all the time, you need to know this: You are not alone, and it is not your fault. Indians are secretly turning to the internet to solve problems they are too shy to talk about.

Since 2021, Google searches in India for things like “low libido causes” and “how to increase testosterone naturally” have jumped by over 45% every year.

Medical estimates show that 20% to 30% of men and up to 40% of women in India suffer from a lack of sexual desire.

Who is suffering the most? Working professionals aged 25 to 45. The people building our economy are running on empty tanks.

According to the India Today National Survey (January 2025), 55% of Indians feel completely unhappy with their sex lives. Even worse, 59% of married people admit they do not have a

good sex life. Marriage does not guarantee intimacy anymore. Women are actually suffering more, with 60% feeling dissatisfled compared to 53% of men. The main reasons are pure

exhaustion from busy schedules, heavy mental stress, and no privacy. Sex has just become a rushed, tiring routine instead of a real connection. Doctors actually have a name for this total lack of desire: Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD).

Why is This Happening? Your Body is Breaking Down

This was not normal twenty years ago. What changed? The extreme stress of our modern jobs, combined with eating terrible, highly processed food, is destroying us. Today’s corporate workers are trapped. We are sacrificing our health just to pay off bank loans and EMIs for cars and apartments.

This constant pressure to make money puts your body in a non-stop state of panic. When your brain is always stressed, it goes into “survival mode”. It immediately shuts down anything it does not need to keep you breathing starting with your sex drive. When you work 70 hours a week, your stress hormone (cortisol) stays dangerously high. This directly stops your body from making natural sex hormones like testosterone. When you add a diet that is completely missing basic nutrients like Vitamin D, Zinc, and Magnesium, you get bad moods, zero energy, and a dead sex life.

This exhaustion is happening everywhere, but the reasons change depending on where you live:

City Professionals: Your desire is killed by corporate burnout, staring at screens all day, sitting for too long, and extreme mental stress.

Rural Communities: Your desire is killed by physical exhaustion, poor daily diets missing basic nutrients, and a lack of good doctors to explain what is happening.

Just look at the verified health data showing how sick our society has become:

Diabetes: Over 101 million Indians have diabetes.

Heart Disease: 2.86 million people die from heart issues every year.

High Blood Pressure: Over 200 million people suffer from hypertension.

Obesity: 70 million adults are dangerously overweight.

These lifestyle diseases are the direct reason your sex drive is gone. They are literally blocking blood flow and cannibalizing your reproductive health. A medical study in the Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism (2026) found that a shocking 89.6% of diabetic patients suffered from a total lack of sexual desire. A massive 96% reported problems with arousal and pleasure. For men, a meta-analysis from February 2025 proved that 60.7% of Indian men with Type 2 Diabetes also suffer from Erectile Dysfunction (ED).

Women are suffering heavily in silence, too. A report from the Journal of Postgraduate Medicine showed that 73.2% of women at South Indian clinics had Female Sexual Dysfunction. Specifically, 77.2% struggled with low desire, and 91.3% had trouble getting aroused. Sadly, most women never ask for help because they feel ashamed.

Stop Buying Fake Pills: The Earthmaa Solution

The market is full of fake “magic pills” that promise overnight results. As said by the founder

“When my levels were at 25 ng/dL, I realized the Indian market was flooded with cheap “dust” in capsules that did nothing. But you cannot ﬁx a broken foundation with a quick-ﬁx pill.”

Operating with premium global standards from Dubai, He built Earthmaa Foods to be different. Earthmaa’s products use strict, pharmaceutical-grade extracts manufactured in top USA and UAE-standard facilities. You aren’t just buying a bottle; you are paying for real results.

Seeing how Indians are being looted by fake experts, I started a bold new mission:

“No More Shame, Just Nutrition”. To help people who are suffering right now, Earthmaa has hired a team of 50 professional dietitians and their help is completely free. Instead of blindly selling you products, this team will talk to you, look at your daily diet, and tell you if your problem can be fixed just by eating better food. If you actually need a supplement, they will guide you honestly. They are not selling fear; they are helping you fix your health before it is too late.

The Foundation-First Repair Plan

Earthmaa Foods makes clean, clinical-grade supplements. Their products are Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, and have zero hidden chemicals. To help you get your energy and drive back, they offer formulas trusted by top doctors:

Ultimate TestroVital and Europhia For Men: Built to support male reproductive health naturally as you age.

Prime Virility Complex (Tongkat Ali): Uses safe plant extracts to fight stress and keep healthy testosterone levels.

DHEA 100: Gives your body the raw materials it needs to keep your mood and energy up.

The “Founder’s Elite” Daily Protocol

If you want your life back, you need a daily habit. To go from 25 to 750 ng/dL, timing your nutrition is just as important as what you take. Here is the exact clinical-grade routine I used to get my life back, using the heavy-hitters from Earthmaa’s Ultimate TestroVital and Prime Virility ranges:

1. Morning Energy (7:00 AM to 8:00 AM)

Take: Vitamin D3 (5000IU), Ubiquinol CoQ10 , B-Complex and Ashwagandha .

Why: Vitamin D wakes up your mood. CoQ10 is the “battery” that powers your heart and blood flow. B-Complex and Ashwagandha are powerhouse additions that actively clear your morning stress to keep you focused.

How: Take these with a breakfast that has healthy fats (like eggs or nuts) so your body absorbs them properly.

2. Afternoon Stress Relief (2:00 PM to 4:00 PM) Take: Shilajit, Boron Citrate, and Fish Oil (1100mg).

Why: When workplace pressure peaks, Shilajit crushes your stress levels and gives your body 84+ essential minerals. Boron is a powerhouse mineral that frees up testosterone in your blood. Fish Oil clears your brain fog and helps blood flow.

How: Take these with your lunch or an afternoon snack to keep you calm and focused.

3. Nighttime Rebuild (9:00 PM to 10:00 PM)

Take: High-Absorption Zinc , Chelated Magnesium Bisglycinate (1900mg), and Tongkat Ali (Longjack).

Why: Zinc is the “engine oil” your body needs to actually make testosterone while you sleep. Magnesium relaxes your tired muscles and lowers your blood pressure so you can actually rest. Tongkat Ali is world-famous for safely boosting your natural drive.

How: Take these 30 to 60 minutes before bed on an empty stomach

Reclaim Your Vitality Today

It is time to stop suffering in silence. Low libido and exhaustion are not just “in your head” they are real biological problems caused by stress and bad diets. We need to stop treating sexual health as a “hush-hush” secret. Whether you are a CEO in Bengaluru or an entrepreneur in Delhi, your energy is your greatest asset.

Do not let your job or your loans steal your youth and your happiness. By fixing your nutrition and lowering your stress, you can reclaim your energy, protect your heart, and bring life back into your bedroom. If I could climb from 25 to 750 using premium, honest nutrition, you can too. Are you ready to stop settling for low-cost, fake results and start feeling alive again?

Get Personal Support (For Free): Because I have been in the dark place of low vitality myself, I offer free 1-on-1 support to help you navigate your health. No secrets just real solutions from someone who beat the odds.

Call the dedicated Earthmaa Foods Nutritionist for FREE Supplement assistance at

Social@earthmaafoods.com .

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational purposes only. Supplements should not replace a balanced diet. Always consult a registered medical practitioner before starting any new health regimen.