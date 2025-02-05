Mealawe Secures $1 Million in Funding to Revolutionize Daily Food Delivery Across India

Pune, India 05th February 2025: Mealawe, a pioneering food-tech company, has raised $1 million in funding from a mix of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), a network of Shark Tank founders, and angel investors associated with companies such as Goldman Sachs and Oracle. This funding will drive the company’s expansion into 14 cities over the next 10-12 months, with a target of delivering 1 million meals per month. Currently operational in Pune, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Kota, Mealawe is steadily building a nationwide presence.

Since its launch in October 2022 under Climbing Seeds Pvt Ltd, Mealawe has grown rapidly, delivering over 30,000 meals monthly. The new capital will be used to scale operations by expanding women-led kitchens, strengthening corporate cafeteria solutions, and deepening partnerships for organic ingredient sourcing. The company’s growth trajectory and expansion plans will be underscored with a focus on scaling operations and market expansion.

Founded by Rupesh Kumar, along with co-founders Pratap Haldar and Nikhil Jain, Mealawe began as a platform connecting home chefs with customers, providing nutritious, homemade-style meals. As it scales, Mealawe is integrating home chefs and women from the workforce into a structured kitchen model, creating economic opportunities while maintaining the essence of homemade food.

To ensure high-quality, nutritious meals, Mealawe directly sources organic kitchen essentials such as Bilona Ghee, Wood-Pressed Oils, and Organic Masalas by partnering with farmers, ensuring both better food quality and sustainable agricultural practices.

Beyond meal delivery, Mealawe has developed a corporate cafeteria management platform that allows businesses to provide high-quality meals without operational complexities. For smaller companies that lack physical cafeteria spaces, Mealawe offers a virtual cafeteria solution, ensuring seamless meal access for employees.

Rupesh Kumar, Founder of Mealawe, stated: “Our mission is to bridge the gap in daily food access for corporate employees, students, senior citizens, and more. By focusing on organic ingredients, women-led kitchen setups, and innovative corporate solutions, we are building a sustainable ecosystem that benefits both customers and home chefs.”

With a technology-driven approach, a focus on sustainability, and a commitment to redefining daily food solutions, Mealawe is emerging as a leader in India’s fast-growing food-tech sector. By making healthy, homemade food accessible at scale, the company is poised to transform how millions of Indians eat every day.