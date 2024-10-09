Karur Vysya Bank inaugurated 3 new branches today in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, 9th October 2024: Karur Vysya Bank today inaugurated three new branches, all in Tamil Nadu thereby increasing its total branch network to 844.

The new branches that were opened today are:

1. Trichy – Subramaniapuram (842nd Branch) inaugurated by Tmt. N. Kamini, I.P.S., Commissioner of Police, Trichy;

2. Gummidipoondi (843rd Branch) inaugurated by Tmt. P. Kavitha, B.E., Project Officer, SIPCOT Industrial Park, Gummidipoondi;

3. Colachel, Kanyakumari District (844th Branch) inaugurated by Thiru D. Senthil Kumar, M.E., Municipal Commissioner, Colachel