Tata Power-DDL appeals to citizens: Ensure Safe Festivities, Avoid Burning Effigies near Electrical Installations

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL), a leading power utility supplying electricity to a populace of 7 million in North Delhi, urges citizens of Delhi to refrain from burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghanada near electrical installations and overhead power lines during Dussehra celebrations. The company highlights that such activities pose serious safety risks, including potential fire hazards, power outages, and disruptions to essential services, which could cause widespread inconvenience. Tata Power-DDL emphasizes the importance of safety and vigilance to ensure a smooth and incident-free festive season.

The discom is conducting a comprehensive safety drive for its consumers and field staff to minimize the risk of electricity-related mishaps during the festive season.

Tata Power-DDL is continuously working towards ensuring a safer festive season. In this quest, the discom has checked more than 2.28 Lakh installations including plain cement and concrete (PCC) poles, street light, stray wires, towers, rail poles, fencing of sub stations, feeder & service pillars, PWD Poles, MCD Poles, ATMs and lights installed in parks for any unsafe situation/hazard & rectifications thereof.

In the run-up to the festival season, Tata Power-DDL’s Operations and Maintenance teams are on constant vigil to take care of any safety-related contingencies, and in this regard, the company urges its customers to remain alert and follow the safety guidelines to protect themselves and their loved ones from any potential electricity-related accident.

Safety Advisory for Consumers:

– Avoid burning effigies near electrical installations and overhead power lines to prevent electrocution

– Keep a safe distance from transformers and power cables during celebrations

– During the installation of pandals, ensure careful handling of iron poles near bare electricity lines

– Ensure fireworks and other activities are conducted away from power lines

– Ensure decorative lights don’t come in contact with metal poles, railings etc.

– Get an RCCB installed that protects your home against fire incidents

– Call a qualified electrician to put the lights

– Avoid lighting diyas or candles near flammable material

– Choose only good quality wiring and light strings, prefer using LED Lights to save electricity

– Use only ISI marked electrical equipment

Special focus is being given on ensuring illumination at public places and roads, a special streetlight and high mast light maintenance drive is being conducted across the organisation during the pre-festive season. Mass awareness is being created through the Customer Care Centres and other customer touch points for use of ELCB/RCCB at homes and temporary structures/wiring to reduce risks of electrocution and fire caused by faults.

Consumers can report any unsafe situation or untoward incident on the company’s dedicated 24×7 Toll-free Helpline number 19124.