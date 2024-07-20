Katie’s Pizza Will Donate to Boys & Girls Clubs, Gateway180, and the St. Augustine Wellston Center

St. Louis, MO, July 20, 2024 — Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, July 23, at all three locations. Funds raised from the day will be donated to local nonprofits Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis (BGCSTL), Gateway180, and the St. Augustine Wellston Center. The funds will help these charities fulfill their missions of inspiring youth to realize their full potential, empowering individuals to become permanently housed, and providing lower-income people with nutritious food, respectively.

Once a month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria hosts Giveback Tuesday, where the restaurant donates 100% of the day’s profits from each of its three locations in Ballpark Village, Rock Hill, and Town and Country to three local nonprofit organizations. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $455,675 to local nonprofit organizations.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis, founded in 1967, provides youth with a safe place to learn and grow, offering various programs and activities to help them reach their full potential. Funds raised from Giveback Tuesday will support its services that positively impact 5- to 18-year-olds at eight locations across the greater St. Louis area.