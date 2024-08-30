Kia India enhances Kia Lease, Introduces Kia Subscribe Plan

Mumbai, 30th August 2024: Kia India, one of the fastest-growing premium carmakers in the country, has today announced the launch of new flexible ownership plan ‘Kia Subscribe’. The company has also signed an MoU with ALD Automotive Pvt Ltd to expand its flexible ownership programs. This collaboration will expand Kia’s Leasing & Subscription services to 14 major cities across India, namely Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Jaipur.

Following the success of Kia Lease program, which has long tenure plans, the company have introduced ‘Kia Subscribe’ a short-term lease option, ideal for salaried and self-employed individuals, seeking flexibility in vehicle usage without the long-term commitment with tenure ranging from 12 to 36 months.

The flexible ownership program, Kia Lease was introduced 3 months back. ‘Kia Lease’ is tailored for B2B clients, corporates & MSMEs with prolonged mobility requirements spanning 24 to 60 months with different mileage options.

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. Vice-President, Sales & Marketing at Kia India, said, “The 1st phase of our flexible ownership program ‘Kia Lease’ has received an overwhelming response from the customers, as it is designed to meet evolving needs and revolutionize the car ownership experience in India. With the growth prospects of leasing business from 1% to 3% in near future, we want to be the driving force behindit and delivering the best ownership experience to our customers. With Kia Subscribe we have ensured that we make hassle free premium mobility solutions accessible to all”.

Earlier this year, Kia partnered with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Limited to launch the Kia Lease program. Initially rolled out in major cities such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune, these initiatives were designed for greater flexibility. They allow customers to acquire vehicles without any down payment, along with added benefits like maintenance coverage, insurance handling, and relief from resale concerns, making vehicle ownership easier and more convenient.