IIIT-Bangalore Partners with De Gruyter Brill to Launch Scholarly Book Series Bengaluru.

Bangalore April 28: The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) has partnered with global academic publisher De Gruyter Brill to launch the IIITB–De Gruyter Brill Series, a new scholarly book series dedicated to advancing research at the intersection of computer science, engineering, and the digital transformation of society.

Developed as part of IIIT Bangalore’s continued commitment to research excellence and global knowledge dissemination, the series will publish high-quality research monographs, advanced textbooks, and edited volumes across a focused range of disciplines. These include computer science, artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science, electronics and communication engineering, embedded systems, software engineering, applied sciences, digital public infrastructure (DPI), and the emerging field of digital humanities and societal systems.

The series reflects a shared vision to promote rigorous, peer-reviewed scholarship that bridges foundational theory with real-world technological and societal impact. Guided by IIIT Bangalore’s academic leadership and thematic expertise, the series will also welcome submissions from researchers and scholars worldwide.

All submissions will undergo a robust peer-review process to ensure the highest academic standards. In addition to original research, selected conference proceedings and other scholarly contributions may also be considered for inclusion.

Speaking on the collaboration, Professor Debabrata Das, Director, IIIT Bangalore, said:

“At a time when knowledge moves faster than ever, our collaboration with De Gruyter Brill serves as a platform for credible, high-quality research. Through this series, we aim to support both traditional scholarship and emerging digital formats, enabling researchers to share impactful work with a global audience.”

Harry Blom, Executive Vice President, STM Publishing at De Gruyter Brill, added:

“We are delighted to partner with IIIT Bangalore, one of Asia’s leading institutions at the intersection of computer science and real-world innovation. This collaboration reflects our commitment to strengthening STM publishing in the region while supporting authors with strong local engagement and global reach.”

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in IIIT Bangalore’s publishing journey, strengthening its capacity to disseminate high-quality, peer-reviewed research globally.

By combining IIIT Bangalore’s research leadership with De Gruyter Brill’s international publishing expertise and distribution network, the IIITB–De Gruyter Brill Series aims to become a leading platform for scholarship addressing both the technical and societal dimensions of digital innovation.