PM Modi to Flag Off Ayodhya–Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express, Boosting North-West Rail Connectivity

New Delhi, Apr 28 (BNP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the new Ayodhya–Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express, a major step toward strengthening rail connectivity between Northern and Western India. The new service will directly link the religious city of Ayodhya with the financial capital Mumbai.

The launch is being seen as a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to modernise Indian Railways and provide affordable, faster, and comfortable travel options for passengers. The Amrit Bharat Express has been designed primarily for common travellers, with a focus on improved efficiency and upgraded facilities.

Officials said the train will feature modern coaches with better suspension systems for smoother journeys, improved seating arrangements, enhanced lighting, and upgraded passenger amenities. It will also use push-pull technology, enabling quicker acceleration and reduced travel time.

The direct Ayodhya–Mumbai route is expected to benefit multiple sectors, particularly religious tourism, by providing better access for pilgrims visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. It is also likely to improve business travel and trade movement between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra while offering a reliable travel option for migrant workers and tourists.

Railway authorities said the introduction of the Amrit Bharat Express reflects the Centre’s commitment to making modern rail travel accessible to every citizen and building a more integrated national transport network.

The flagging-off ceremony is expected to underline the government’s continued push for infrastructure expansion and stronger cultural as well as economic ties through world-class public transport services.