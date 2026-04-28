Leading the Change from Within: Art of Living’s initiative for BIMSTEC’s Prosperity

The BIMSTEC region, which collectively accounts for over 1.7 billion people and $5 trillion GDP remains one of the most dynamic geographies in the world. Civilizationally, the region is home of some of the most unique architectural marvels and cultural facets of the Buddhist and Hindu heritage. Notwithstanding BIMSTEC’s demographic dividend and economic potential, its member countries have faced political upheavals, brain drain and geopolitical uncertainties. The BIMSTEC region, comprising of the youngest population in the world is in dire need for young changemakers to spearhead its developmental trajectory. Given these challenges, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and the Art of Living have considered BIMSTEC as one of its priority areas and created a roadmap for the region to nurture future leaders.

On 25th April, 2026, the Art of Living, in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs inaugurated the six-day BIMSTEC Youth Leadership Exchange Program in Bengaluru. The program, a manifestation of Gurudev’s longstanding vision, brought together emerging youth leaders and policy practitioners from BIMSTEC member states. It is designed as a three-to-four-month mentorship program, guided jointly by the Art of Living and the Ministry of External Affairs, with the aim of transforming ideas into actionable community-impact initiatives.

To begin with, BIMSTEC, given its shared history and modern-day challenges needs its own organic bridges of trust to realise the true meaning of our core philosophy, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The essential idea behind the exchange program is to identify potential changemakers in the region and introduce them to a holistic personality development program, equipping them with the much-needed emotional resilience to bring about the desired change. The Art of Living’s approach integrates inner wellbeing and individual progress, principled on inclusiveness. Leadership, then becomes a selfless service in the service of the humanity, as Gurudev has repeatedly stressed.

Leading from within for a stronger region Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar engages with young leaders at the BIMSTEC Youth Leadership Exchange Program in Bengaluru, inspiring a new generation to shape the region’s future through resilience, compassion and collective action.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar addressed the gathering, calling on the youth leaders to lead the change and unite, while realizing their own unique powers. Like the BIMSTEC region, which fares low on parameters like intra-regional trade and connectivity, our potential also remains underutilized. Gurudev called on the youth leaders to awaken their inner potential in order to manifest the change they wish to see. The leadership program is divided into four key areas, namely conflict resolution, entrepreneurship and youth-led innovation initiatives, battling new age disruptions like AI, and using culture and heritage to build regional ties.

Through these initiatives, Gurudev’s efforts link seva (selfless service) with leadership skills. Today’s young changemakers, who shall emerge as future policymakers or leaders need to be prepared to take decisions based on empathy, consensus and compassion. Today, BIMSTEC is gifted with the necessary prerequisites for its prosperity – namely, abundant resources, agricultural surplus and an aspirational youth – and yet it is characterized by challenges. The Art of Living fills in the missing link, by refining and enhancing the infinite power within. Gurudev envisions to address the gap with a new paradigm of leadership—one rooted in the infinite inner strength, clarity, and compassion. With 60% of its population under the age of 35, BIMSTEC is set to redefine the parameters of leadership and it cannot be a more opportune moment than now to engage and empower the emerging leaders.