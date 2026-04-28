Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives grand welcome in Sikkim with Cultural Presentations across Gangtok

New Delhi, Apr 28: Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi arrived in Sikkim yesterday on a two-day visit to participate in the closing ceremony of the State’s 50 years of statehood celebrations and other official engagements, scheduled to be held at Paljor Stadium on 28 April.

Upon his arrival in Deorali from Libing Helipad, the area was marked by colour and energy as a large, jubilant crowd gathered to extend a warm and heartfelt welcome. The air was filled with excitement, with people lining the route, waving and cheering, creating a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere that reflected the significance of the occasion.

Residents, students, representatives of various organisations, and the local gentry lined the route, waving and holding flags as they greeted and cheered for the Prime Minister’s passing entourage, while the rhythmic sounds of the Naumati Baaja filled the air.

The Prime Minister’s entourage had the presence of Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang and State BJP President Mr DR Thapa.

As the Prime Minister’s entourage proceeded onwards, he participated in a roadshow from Ganju Lama Dwar to Lok Bhawan, with various welcome points and cultural presentations organised along the route.

On reaching Lal Bazar, members of Sikkimese communities, including the Sikkim Marwari Samaj and the Muslim community, lined up along the road at Lal Bazar Fatak to welcome the Prime Minister with cheers and chants.

The Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome at Hospital Dara, where members of the Tamang community presented a traditional dance performance. Self-Help Group members, local residents, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

At Zero Point, the Prime Minister received a grand welcome from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and members of the Newar Ghuti, marked by a traditional Lakhey dance performance, a Newari cultural expression symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

The Prime Minister was greeted at the Tashi Namgyal Academy (TNA) Gate by representatives from the Lachen-Mangan, Dzongu, and Kabi-Tingda constituencies.

Retired Sikkim Armed Police personnel, along with officers and staff of the Tashiling Secretariat, were also present on the occasion. Members of the Gurung community presented traditional folk songs, accompanied by the native Khaijari drum.

The Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi, later arrived at Lok Bhawan, Gangtok, where he was received by Governor Mr Om Prakash Mathur, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Governor, Lok Bhawan, Mr Jitendra Singh Raje, and State Government officials.