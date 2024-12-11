Kirloskar Oil Engines Unveils Innovations at BAUMA 2024

11th December Noida: Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited proudly launched its innovative Kirloskar Industrial brand at BAUMA 2024, underscoring its commitment to pioneering engineering solutions for critical industrial sectors. Kirloskar Industrial provides Indigenous design-to-delivery solutions coupled with deep application expertise for segments such as construction, mining, agriculture, firefighting, railways, defense, and marine. The Kirloskar Industrial product range includes engines & power packs, weapon systems, fuel-agnostic solutions, propulsion systems and integrated physical & digital systems.

From powering railway systems and enabling defense operations to drive construction equipment and propelling naval vessels, Kirloskar Industrial delivers reliable and efficient technologies tailored to customer needs.

Gauri Kirloskar, Managing Director of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, shared her vision: “This launch reaffirms our dedication to innovation and sustainability. Kirloskar Industrial has been at the forefront of engineering excellence, partnering with OEMs and key stakeholders to deliver advanced technology to the Indian and global markets. The introduction of the CEV BS-V engine exemplifies Kirloskar’s commitment to sustainable practices and exceptional performance in construction applications. The innovations showcased are more than just products; they are solutions that empower industries to achieve greater performance while meeting global sustainability goals.”

Kirloskar Industrial showcased Industry-first technologies like

BSV engines for various construction applications like backhoe & wheel loaders, cranes, material handling, and road & concrete equipment.

Air-cooled engines including India’s first CNG-powered air-cooled engine for concrete equipment.

India’s only 1100 HP engine for Mining applications like dump trucks, dozers & excavators.

Advanced futuristic technologies like hybrid engines & hydrogen-fuelled internal combustion engines.

Kirloskar Industrial launched its range of CEV BS-V engines introducing products that bring in improved efficiency with easy maintenance. This environmentally friendly range of products comply with the latest emission norms by drastically reducing harmful pollutants like nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter compared to older BS-IV engines. These engines offer best-in-class fuel efficiency through our internally developed state-of-the-art hybrid governing system. They also offer a 10% faster response to load changes as compared to the industry benchmark by offering precision control, making it ideal for demanding & heavy-duty construction applications. These latest engines offer a plug-and-play solution with features like integrated on-board controls & after treatment systems that ensure ease of integration and superior performance. Tested over 20,000 hours in diverse and challenging environments, from sub-zero temperatures to altitudes as high as 5,500 meters, Kirloskar Industrial’s BSV range of engines promise enhanced reliability and ease of maintenance.